Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021 for 227 LDA and Copyist, Apply Online @ghconline.gov.in

Gauhati High Court has published a notification for recruitment of LDA and Copyist Posts. Check Details Here

Gauhati High Court Recruitment 2021: Gauhati High Court has published a notification for recruitment of LDA and Copyist Posts. Eligible and interested candidates apply for GHC Recruitment 2021 from 01 October to 31 October 2021 through the home page of the website ghconline.gov.

Gauhati High Court Recruitment Notification Download



Important Dates

Start Date of Online Application: 01 October 2021 at 12:00 Noon Last Date for Submission of Online Application: 31 October 2021 till 5:00 pm Last Date of Application Fee - 03 November 2021

Gauhati High Court LDA Copyist Vacancy Details

Baksa - 01

Barpeta - 11

Bongaigaon - 05

Cachar - 19

Chirang - 04

Darrang - 08

Dhemaji - 01

Dhubri - 11

Dibrugarh - 05

Dima Hasao - 10

Goalpara - 04

Golaghat - 13

Hailakandi - 09

Jorhat - 04

Kamrup (M) - 30

Kamrup, Amingaon - 13

Karbi Anglong - 04

Karimganj - 05

Kokrajhar - 06

Lakhimpur - 08

Morigaon - 13

Nagaon - 12

Nalbari - 13

Sivasagar - 07

Sonitpur - 13

Tinsukia - 06

Udalguri - 02

Salary:

Rs.14,000-60500 with Grade pay of Rs.6200/- and other allowances admissible as per Rules

Eligibility Criteria for Gauhati High Court LDA and Copyist

Educational Qualification:

Must be holder of a Degree in Law granted by a recognized University established by law in India

Must be practicing as an Advocate in Courts of Civil and Criminal jurisdiction on the last date fixed for receipt of applications and must have been so practicing for a period of not less than 7 (seven) years as on such date.

Age Limit:

UR - 18 to 40 years

OBC/MOBC - 18 to 43 Years

SC/ST - 18 to 45 Years

PWD - 18 t0 50 Years

Selection Process for Gauhati High Court LDA and Copyist

A common written exam will be held for selection to the above-mentioned Posts for all the establishments of all the districts ,

How to Apply for Gauhati High Court LDA and Copyist Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates who fulfill the requisite eligibility criteria can submit online application forms through the home page of the website www.ghconline.gov,in wherein a scroll under the caption " click here to apply online" from 01 October to 31 October 2021.

Application Fee:

SC/ST - Rs.250/-

Other - Rs. 300/-