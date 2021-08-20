Government Internships for UG, PG Students - Role of Central and State Departments

Students pursuing UG and PG courses are informed that Government Internships are being offered by the Central and State Governments in the Government departments. Read on to find out complete details here.

Candidates can get access to enroll for Government Internships which are being offered by both the Central government and the state government. The good news for candidates pursuing Undergraduate, Postgraduate, and Research degrees is that government departments have opened their doors for internships to encourage students to enhance practical skills by learning at work.

Purpose of Government Internships for UG, PG Students

The aim of this project is to ensure that students are aware of the work culture even at the government entities.

Candidates will be able to enhance their limited scope of knowledge to understand the functioning of government departments of India.

Some of the Internships offered in recent times by the Central Government are listed below:-

Government Internships offered by Central Government in India

Lok Sabha

The Lower House of Parliament offers Internship opportunities to the students. There are 2 types of internships at present. The first one is a three-month Internship programme where students with a PG degree can apply. The second one is for a duration of one month for UG aspirants hailing from any discipline.

Stipend for the internship - Rs 25,000 per month.

Know more about the internship in detail at loksabha.nic.in.

NITI Aayog Internship

National Institute For Transferring India, (NITI) Ayog invites brilliant minds to do internships under the NITI Aayog Internship scheme.

Candidates who have completed or are pursuing UG, PG, and research degrees can enroll for the internship. Students will get the opportunity to work for various verticals, divisions, and cells of NITI Aayog.

Duration - 6 weeks to 3 months.

To know further details about the internship program, apply online from 1st to 10th of every month on niti.gov.in.

Woman and Child Development Ministry

Ministry of Woman and Child Development is another lucrative opportunity to work with the Central Government. Young graduates, postgraduates from any stream can apply for the internship program. The internship would provide candidates an exposure to work on several projects going on in the Ministry related to empowering women and child-related schemes.

Stipend - No stipend is being offered at present.

Find out more about the internship at wcd.nic.in.

Ministry of External Affairs

Want to know how government policies are formulated? The Ministry offers an exclusive chance to the scholars to work with the department and get familiarized with the working of the Government. Stipend - Rs. 10.000/- per month

Keep an eye on mea.gov.in for the latest updates on internships in the department.

State Government Internships in India

State Governments have decided to open an array of opportunities for young minds. Some recent opportunities are enlisted below:

Jalandhar Smart City Internship

Candidates with a B. Arch degree can apply for the Internship as announced by the Punjab government. Duration of the internship - 3 months.

Stipend - Rs 12,000 per month.

Last date to Apply - August 26, 2021.

Nashik Municipal Smart City Development Corporation, Maharashtra

Candidates with Bachelor in Mass Communication or Journalism are eligible to apply for the internship in this department.

Duration - 1 year/12 months

Last Date to Apply - August 25, 2021

Apply for the post at internship.aicte-india.org

