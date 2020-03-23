Government Jobs 2020 List: Need not to go Out in COVID-19 Epidemic, Apply Here Online for Various Sarkari Naukri

Friends, you are all aware that, the government of many states has announced lockdown to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic in the country. Along with this, our doctors are also advising us to avoid going out of the house. In such a situation, we also advise everyone to stay at home as possible to avoid contact with the deadly virus called Corona.
So, it is our responsibility to provide all the updates to the candidates preparing for government jobs. Today in this article, we are going to give a list of all such government job notifications, for which you can apply online from home.Need not to go out you can even submit your application fees through Net Banking.
Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) or TNEB has invited application for recruitment to the Field Assistant (Trainee) Posts through direct recruitment. A total of 2900 vacancies have been notified under Level 2 of workmen pay matrix.All interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TANGEDCO.
TNEB Field Assistant online application will start from 24 March 2020 and the last date to apply online is 23 April 2020. However, the last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank (Challan payment) is 28 April 2020.
For more details you can Click Here..
In Other hand, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Mumbai, Maharashtra has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Section Engineer, Supervisor and others. Interested candidates can apply Online to the posts on or before 17 April 2020.
For more details you can Click Here..
You can find Other Government Jobs Notification List below:
- UPSC Recruitment 2020: Apply for 85 various Vacancies Notified @upsc.gov.in, Check Here Application Process and Others Details
- Arunachal Pradesh PSC Junior Engineer Recruitment 2020: 63 Vacancies Notified @appsc.gov.in
- KELTRON Recruitment 2020: Apply Online for 35 Operator, Technical Assistant and Other Posts
- CSPGCL Apprentice Recruitment 2020: 208 Vacancies for Graduate Apprentice, Diploma Apprentice and ITI Trade Apprentice Posts
- Central University of Jharkhand (CUJ) Recruitment 2020: Apply for 46 Faculty Posts
- Indian Railway Recruitment 2020: Walk-in for 29 TGT, PGT and PRT Posts @nfr.indianrailways.gov.in
- Gujarat Ayurved University (GAU) Recruitment 2020, Apply for 28 Lab. Technician, Staff Nurse and Other Posts
- Last Date Extended for BSSC 1st Inter Level CC (Mains) Exam Online Form 2020 for 12140, Apply Online @bssc.bih.nic.in by 28 March
- Northern Coalfields Limited Recruitment 2020: 307 Vacancies for Operator Trainee Posts, 10th pass can apply
- GRSE Limited Apprentice 2020 Notification: 226 Vacancies, Apply online by 21 March
- RPCAU Recruitment 2020: 143 Vacancies Notified for KVK Posts, Apply Online @rpcau.ac.in