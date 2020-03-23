Government Jobs 2020 List: Need not to go Out in COVID-19 Epidemic, Apply Here Online for Various Sarkari Naukri

Friends, you are all aware that, the government of many states has announced lockdown to deal with the Covid-19 epidemic in the country. Along with this, our doctors are also advising us to avoid going out of the house. In such a situation, we also advise everyone to stay at home as possible to avoid contact with the deadly virus called Corona.

So, it is our responsibility to provide all the updates to the candidates preparing for government jobs. Today in this article, we are going to give a list of all such government job notifications, for which you can apply online from home.Need not to go out you can even submit your application fees through Net Banking.

Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation Limited (TANGEDCO) or TNEB has invited application for recruitment to the Field Assistant (Trainee) Posts through direct recruitment. A total of 2900 vacancies have been notified under Level 2 of workmen pay matrix.All interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of TANGEDCO.

TNEB Field Assistant online application will start from 24 March 2020 and the last date to apply online is 23 April 2020. However, the last date for payment of Fee through Canara Bank/ Indian Bank/ Indian Overseas Bank (Challan payment) is 28 April 2020.

For more details you can Click Here..

In Other hand, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) Mumbai, Maharashtra has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Section Engineer, Supervisor and others. Interested candidates can apply Online to the posts on or before 17 April 2020.

For more details you can Click Here..

You can find Other Government Jobs Notification List below: