Government Schemes for Education Loans in India: Eligibility, Interest Rates, and How to Apply

Government Schemes: The Government of India has developed many integrated central and state sponsored schemes for education loans ensuring that there is no financial constraint in the way of talented students availing quality higher education both within and outside India. The main scheme in this regard is the prestigious PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme offering collateral free and guarantor free education loans to students admitted in Quality Higher Educational Institutions (QHEIs) with a credit guarantee of 75% for loans of up to ₹7.5 lakh and an interest subvention of 3% for eligible families.

Similarly, there is a 100% interest subvention scheme for economically weaker students with annual family income of ₹4.5 lakh during the moratorium period (course duration plus one year) under the Central Sector Interest Subsidy (CSIS/PM-USP). Besides, for special categories, there are specific schemes like Dr. Ambedkar Central Sector Scheme for education loan for OBC/EBC students to pursue foreign studies; NSFDC/NBCFDC offers concessional credit for SCs/backward classes. Interest rate on education loans is capping at EBLR + 0.5%; flexible repayment period of up to 15 years; zero margin on education loan up to ₹4 lakh; 100% tax deduction under section 80E of Income Tax Act.