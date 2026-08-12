Government Schemes for Education Loans in India: Eligibility, Interest Rates, and How to Apply
Government Schemes: The Government of India provides central education loan schemes like PM-Vidyalaxmi and CSIS (PM-USP), offering collateral-free loans, credit guarantees, and interest subventions for meritorious and economically weaker students. Eligible applicants can register on pmvidyalaxmi.co.in, submit a common application form, and choose up to three participating banks.
Government Schemes: The Government of India has developed many integrated central and state sponsored schemes for education loans ensuring that there is no financial constraint in the way of talented students availing quality higher education both within and outside India. The main scheme in this regard is the prestigious PM-Vidyalaxmi scheme offering collateral free and guarantor free education loans to students admitted in Quality Higher Educational Institutions (QHEIs) with a credit guarantee of 75% for loans of up to ₹7.5 lakh and an interest subvention of 3% for eligible families.
Similarly, there is a 100% interest subvention scheme for economically weaker students with annual family income of ₹4.5 lakh during the moratorium period (course duration plus one year) under the Central Sector Interest Subsidy (CSIS/PM-USP). Besides, for special categories, there are specific schemes like Dr. Ambedkar Central Sector Scheme for education loan for OBC/EBC students to pursue foreign studies; NSFDC/NBCFDC offers concessional credit for SCs/backward classes. Interest rate on education loans is capping at EBLR + 0.5%; flexible repayment period of up to 15 years; zero margin on education loan up to ₹4 lakh; 100% tax deduction under section 80E of Income Tax Act.
How To Apply for Government Schemes for Education Loans in India?
To Apply for Government Schemes for Education Loans in India follow the steps given below:
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Generate a new candidate profile in the official PM Vidyalaxmi web portal through your functional email address and phone number.
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Fill in the Common Education Loan Application Form CELAF with authentic personal, academic, and financial co-applicant details.
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Attach clear scanned copies of marksheets, admission proof, fee structure, family income certificate, and authentic personal identification documents.
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Search the list of cooperating government banks and pick up to three loan schemes suitable for your particular course and institution.
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Keep track of the status of your loan application submitted on the portal and answer queries raised by the lending banks.
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Sign the loan sanction document in order for the lender banks to deposit the sanctioned loan amount directly into your institutional account.
Government Schemes for Education Loans in India: Eligibility Criteria
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Parameter
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PM-Vidyalaxmi
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CSIS (PM-USP)
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Standard IBA Model Loan
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Nationality
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Indian National
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Indian National
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Indian National
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Admission Mode
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Merit-based admission to eligible QHEIs (Management quota excluded)
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Merit-based admission in technical/professional courses
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Recognized university/college (India or Abroad)
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Income Limit
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All income groups eligible for loan; ₹8 LPA for 3% interest subvention
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₹4.5 LPA for 100% interest subvention
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No income ceiling for basic loan approval
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Course Types
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Graduation, Post-Graduation, and Diploma courses in QHEIs
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Approved Technical / Professional Degree/Diploma courses
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Degree/Diploma / Overseas courses
Government Schemes for Education Loans in India
Below is a brief table summarizing the major Government of India Education Loan Schemes & Subsidies in terms of their eligibility criteria, financial incentives, and ways to apply for them:
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Scheme Name
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Nodal Ministry / Administering Body
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Target Eligibility & Income Limits
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Financial Benefits & Subsidies
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Collateral / Guarantor Rules
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Application Portal
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Pradhan Mantri Vidyalaxmi (PM-Vidyalaxmi)
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Department of Higher Education (Ministry of Education)
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Meritorious students admitted to designated Quality Higher Educational Institutions (QHEIs); Open to all income groups (3% subvention for family income ₹8 Lakh/year).
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• 3% interest subvention during moratorium on loans up to ₹10 Lakh.
• Interest rate capped at EBLR + 0.5%.
• Additional 1% interest concession if interest is paid during study period.
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100% Collateral-Free & Guarantor-Free; Government provides a 75% credit guarantee on loans up to ₹7.5 Lakh.
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Central Sector Interest Subsidy (CSIS / PM-USP)
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Ministry of Education
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Economically Weaker Sections (EWS) with annual family income ₹4.5 Lakh; Pursuing technical/professional courses in NAAC/NBA accredited or CFTIs.
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100% full interest subsidy during the moratorium period (course duration + 1 year) for loan amounts up to ₹10 Lakh.
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No collateral required up to ₹7.5 Lakh under CGFSEL rules.
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Integrated with pmvidyalaxmi.co.in & vidyalakshmi.co.in
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Credit Guarantee Fund Scheme for Education Loans (CGFSEL)
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NCGTC / Ministry of Education
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Indian nationals pursuing higher education in India or abroad through standard IBA model loan schemes.
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Guarantees bank risk to ensure easy loan approval without asset pledging.
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Collateral-Free and third-party guarantor-free up to ₹7.5 Lakh.
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Applied via participating public/private banks on central portals.
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Dr. Ambedkar Central Sector Scheme
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Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment
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Meritorious OBC and EBC candidates pursuing M.Phil, Ph.D., or Master’s degrees abroad; Family income ₹8 LPA (OBC) / ₹5 LPA (EBC).
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100% interest subvention on the interest accrued during the moratorium period (course duration + 1 year) for overseas education loans.
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As per lending bank's IBA model guidelines.
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vidyalakshmi.co.in / Respective Bank Portals
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Concessional Credit Schemes (NSFDC / NBCFDC / NSKFDC)
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Ministry of Social Justice & Empowerment
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Students belonging to SC, OBC, or Safai Karamchari families with prescribed state/central income limits.
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Highly concessional interest rates (around 3.5% to 4% p.a.) disbursed through State Channelizing Agencies (SCAs) and nominated banks.
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As per State Channelizing Agency norms.
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Respective Channelizing Agency / National Backward Classes Finance & Development Corporation
Executive - Editorial
Siddhi Sharma is an education journalist at Jagran Josh. A Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from IP University, she brings sharp newsroom instincts developed during her previous stint at Zee News. At Jagran Josh, Siddhi specializes in decoding the educational updates. Her coverage is highly exam-centric, ranging from curated news blogs for competitive exams to crucial school board and university news. Combining her strong media foundations with a research-driven approach, she creates reliable, high-utility content that helps students and aspirants stay ahead of the curve. Her writing is factual, engaging, and tailored to meet the fast-paced needs of modern learners and exam aspirants.