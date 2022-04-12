Jagranjosh Education Awards 2022: Click here if you missed it!

GPCB Apprentice Recruitment 2022: 42 Vacancies Notified, Opportunity for Engineers

GPCB Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification Released at https://gpcb.gujarat.gov.in/ for 42 vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and others. 

Created On: Apr 12, 2022 14:42 IST
GPCB Apprentice Vacancy

GPCB Apprentice Recruitment 2022: Gujarat Pollution Control Board (GPCB) has released the notification for the recruitment to the post of apprentices under the Mukhyamantri Apprenticeship Yojana. Candidates holding B.E./B.Tech. along with a diploma can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 30 April 2022. A total of 42 vacancies are to be recruited for the appointment of Graduate Apprentice & Technician Apprentice Posts. Candidates can check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here. 

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application: 30 April 2022

GPCB Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

  •  Graduate Apprentice- 21 Posts
  • Technician Apprentice - 21 Posts

GPCB Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Serial Number Branch Qualification for
Graduate Apprentices
(Degree)		 Qualification for
Technician Apprentices
(Diploma)  
1 Bio Technology B. Tech or B.E in Bio
Technology		 Diploma in Bio
Technology
2 Chemical Engineering  B. Tech or B.E in Chemical
Engineering		 Diploma in Chemical
Engineering
3 Civil Engineering  B. Tech or B.E in Civil
Engineering		 Diploma in Civil
Engineering 
4 Environmental Pollution and Control Engineering  B. Tech or B.E in
Environmental Pollution
and Control Engineering 		 Diploma in
Environmental Pollution
and Control Engineering
5 Instrumentation & Control
Engineering 		 B. Tech or B.E in
Instrumentation & Control
Engineering		 Diploma in
Instrumentation &
Control Engineering
6 Marine Engineering B. Tech or B.E in Marine
Engineering		 Diploma in Marine
Engineering

GPCB Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Stipend - Rs. 9000/-

Download GPCB Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Notification PDF

GPCB Apprentice Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates are requested to enrol themselves on MHRD NATS Portal i.e. National Apprenticeship Training Scheme (NATS) http://portal.mhrdnats.gov.in/ and after successful enrolment, they should apply online for advertisement code no. JV2200050. The online link will be available till 30/04/2022 till 23.59 pm.

Candidates need not send any hard copy of the application form to the Institute. Please keep a printout of the complete filled online application form for future reference, which must be produced along with self-attested supporting documents such as age proof, qualifications etc. at the time of document verification, if shortlisted.  

 

