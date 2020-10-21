GPSC Additional Result 2020 Out for Gujarat Administrative/Civil Services @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check List of 265 Qualified Candidates

GPSC Civil Services Additional Result 2020: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has announced the Administrative & Civil Services Additional Result 2020 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam against the Advt. No. 10/2019‐20 can check their Additional Result through the official website of GPSC-gpsc.gujarat.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the GPSC, the Additional Provisional Result of Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam has been uploaded on its official website. A total of 265 additional candidates are declared provisionally qualified for appearing in the Main Written Examination, subject to their fulfilling all conditions of eligibility of Advt. No. 10/2019-20.

Gujarat Public Service Commission has conducted the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam against the Advt. No. 10/2019‐20 on 13.10.2019. In accordance with the rules of the examination, all these 265 candidates have to apply again for admission to the main examination in the detailed application form, as per the instruction of the commission.

Commission has also released the details of Categories with revised Qualifying standard (Revised Cut-off Marks) and Category wise additional qualified candidates on its official website.

Candidates should note that with additional 265 candidates, now total no. of qualified candidates are 4211. Other details of the provisional result declared on Dt.02.01.2020 remains as it is.

Now additional 265 qualified candidates will have to apply through online Application Form prescribed for admission to the Main Written Examination proposed to be conducted on 14th, 21st and 28th February, 2021.

All such candidates appeared in the Combined Competitive (Preliminary) Exam against the Advt. No. 10/2019‐20 can check their result available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for GPSC Additional Result 2020 for Gujarat Administrative & Civil Services Posts



