GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Exam on 26th June 2022: Check Best 7 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

Download GPSSB Female Health Worker Admit Card 2022. Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board will be conducting the Written Exam for eligible Indian females for filling up 3137 vacancies of Female Health Worker.

About Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board

The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board embodies the duty of selecting candidates for recruitment to Class III posts in the Panchayat Service and to advise the Panchayats in such matters. The Board also conduct Departmental Examination of Panchayat Service Class III and Hindi/Gujarati Languages Examination.

GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Calendar

GPSSB Recruitment 2022 Events Important Dates Notification Release Date 23rd April 2022 Application Start Date 26th April 2022 Application End Date 10th May 2022 GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Admit Card 16th June 2022 to 26th June 2022 GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Exam Date 26th June 2022

GPSSB Female Health Worker Exam Pattern 2022

Eligible candidates will undergo a written exam that will comprise objective type questions for a total of 100 marks and duration of 1 hour. The questions paper will include sections namely General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, English Language and Grammar, Questions to assess the domain and technical knowledge.

Subject Total Questions Total Marks Medium of Exam Time Duration General Awareness and Knowledge 20 20 Gujarati 1 hour English Language and Grammar 15 15 English Gujarati Language and Grammar 15 15 Gujarati Questions assessing the requisite knowledge for the job and technical knowledge with regard to the educational qualification. 50 50 Gujarati Total 100 100 1 hour

GPSSB Female Health Worker 2022 Last-Minute Tips to Score High

1. Revise through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs

Candidates are advised to go through the syllabus, exam pattern, cut-offs, previous years' question papers, important topics, and other important exam guidelines for preparing for the exam. The online examination will comprise objective-type multiple-choice questions. All the questions will have multiple choices. Out of the five answers to a question only one will be the correct answer. The total time for the test is 1 hour. All tests except test of English Language and Grammar will be provided in Gujarati. The examination would be conducted online i.e. on a computer.

2. Penalty for Wrong Answer; Avoid Guesswork

A penalty of 0.33 marks will be deducted for every wrong answer, unanswered question, or more than one option selected. In case, a candidate does not want to select any option, they will be given an option ‘E’ (not attempted) in the answers options.

3. Check Section-wise important topics

Brush up your knowledge of topics for GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam from the table below:

General Awareness and General Knowledge English Language and Grammar Gujarati Language and Grammar General Mental Ability and General Intelligence Grammar Alphabets History of India and History of Gujarat Punctuation Error Detection Cultural heritage of India and Gujarat Speech Comprehension Passage Geography of India and Geography of Gujarat Nouns Fill in the Blanks Indian Polity and the Constitution of India Adjectives Vocabulary and Grammar Welfare schemes of Gujarat State and Union Government Adverbs Synonyms and Antonyms Indian Economy and Planning Determiners Sentence Translation Panchayati Raj Verbs & Verb Tenses Sports Relative Clauses General Science, Environment and Information & Communication Technology Current affairs of Regional, National and International Importance

4. Do not take up new topics

Candidates should focus on revising all the formulas, equations, concepts, important static GK & current affairs, etc. This is the time to strengthen your speed and accuracy. Expand your solving skills by developing effective tricks to solve quick and correct.

5. Solve mock test papers, previous years’ question papers, quizzes

GPSSB Gram Sevak Previous Years’ Question Papers come handy at this time to polish your solving skills. Candidates will have only 1 hour, so it is crucial to get into the practice of solving papers with a timer.

6. Check Exam Schedule & Shift Timings

Post Exam Date Exam Shift Timings GPSSB Female Health Worker 26th June 2022 (Sunday) 11 AM to 12 PM

7. Keep your Admit Card, ID Proofs, Aarogya Setu app ready, Eat good mood-lifting food, get good sleep & keep calm

Candidates must bring the call letter with your photograph affixed thereon, currently valid Photo identity proof in original and a photocopy of the same ID proof you bring in original - THIS IS ESSENTIAL. This call-letter along with photocopy of photo identity proof duly stapled together are to be submitted at the end of exam by putting it in the designated drop-box. Remember to follow the social distancing mode of exam-related instructions, install the Aarogya Setu app on mobile, and carry items only that are permitted into the exam venue. Eat good mood-lifting food & keep calm. Sleeping for a minimum of 6-8 hours prior to the exam day is very important to keep yourself rejuvenated and it also helps in strengthening your memory power. On this exam day, start your day with a fresh mind, full of positive energy, and drink coffee on exam day to keep yourself awake and refreshed.

