GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022: Check Expected Cut-Off Marks, Download Provisional Answer Key PDF

GPSSB Gram Sevak Answer Key 2022 Released by Gujarat Panchayat Services Selection Board. Check Expected Cut-Off Marks and Download Provisional Answer Key for Gujarat Gram Sevak Exam held on 5th June 2022.

GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Cut-Off & Answer Key: The Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) successfully conducted the Written Exam for GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 on 5th June 2022 for filling up 1571 vacancies of Gram Sevak. Eligible candidates can download the GPSSB Gram Sevak Admit Card 2022 till 5th June 2022.

On 6th June 2022, GPSSB Gram Sevak Answer Key 2022 was released by Gujarat Panchayat Services Selection Board. Candidates can check the provisional answer key by downloading the official PDF below along with the GPSSB Gram Sevak Expected Cut-Off Marks (Category-wise).

GPSSB Gram Sevak Exam Pattern 2022

Candidates who appeared for the GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 Written Exam were asked objective type MCQ (Multiple Choice Questions) for a total of 100 marks. The question paper included four sections: General Awareness and General Knowledge, Gujarati Language and Grammar, English Language and Grammar, and Questions assessing the requisite knowledge of the domain and technical aspects of the job.

GPSSB Gram Sevak Expected Cut Off 2022

Category Male Female General 35-41 25-30 SEBC 25-30 15-20 SC 31-35 NA ST 26-30 20-25 PH 24-30 20-24 Ex-Serviceman NA NA

GPSSB Gram Sevak Answer Key 2022

GPSSB Gram Sevak Answer Key 2022 Download PDF GPSSB Gram OMR Sheet 2022 Click Here

What next after GPSSB Gram Sevak Written Exam?

Shortlisted candidates in the Written Exam for the GPSSB Gram Sevak 2022 will be called for further processes such as Document Verification, etc. The GPSSB Gram Sevak Merit List will be prepared by the Gujarat Panchayat Services Selection Board to release list of selected candidates.

