GPSSB Answer Key 2022 (Released) for Lab Technician & Staff Nurse Posts, Check Direct Download Link Here

GPSSB Lab Technician and Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 has been released on gpssb.gujarat.gov.in. Check GPSSB Lab Technician Class 3 Answer Key 2022 Direct Download Link,  GPSSB Staff Nurse Answer Key 2022 PDF Here.

Created On: Mar 15, 2022 15:22 IST
GPSSB Answer Key 2022

GPSSB Answer Key 2022: Gujarat Panchayat Service Selection Board (GPSSB) has released the answer keys for Laboratory Technician (Advt No. 1/2021-22) and Staff Nurse (Advt No. 2/2021-22) on its website. Candidates who appeared in the said exam can download the answer keys from the official website of  ojas.gujarat.gov.in or gpssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GPSSBExam was conducted on 13 March 2022 for recruitment to the post of Laboratory Technician (Advt No. 1/2021-22) and Staff Nurse (Advt No. 2/2021-22). Candidates can now download GPSSB Answer Key followed by the easy steps given below. 

How to Download GPSSB Answer Key for Laboratory Technician and Staff Nurse?

  1. Visit the official website of GPSSB.i.e. ojas.gujarat.gov.in or gpssb.gujarat.gov.in.
  2. Click on the notification link that reads 'ADVT NO.2/2021-22 Staff Nurse Provisional Answer Key & ADVT NO.1/2021-22 Laboratory Technician Exam Provisional Answer Key'. 
  3. Then, a PDF will be opened. 
  4. Download GPSSB Laboratory Technician (Advt No. 1/2021-22) and Staff Nurse (Advt No. 2/2021-22) Answer Key and save for future reference. 

Direct Link to Download GPSSB Laboratory Technician Answer Key PDF

Direct Link to Download GPSSB Staff Nurse Answer Key PDF

To view OMR 

 

 

