GSECL Result 2020 for Vidyut Sahayak and Other Posts Declared @gsecl.in, Check Marks Obtained Here

GSECL Result 2020: Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has released the Provisional Result for the posts of Vidyut Sahayak and other on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared for the online exam can check their result available on the official website of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) - http://www.gsecl.in/index.php/career.

According to the short notification released by Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL), selection of the candidates have been done on the basis of their performance in the online written exam conducted on 22 February 2020.

It is noted that after completion of on-line exam, the answer key was published on 24.02.2020 on the website and called objection / suggestion from the candidates. Candidates were raised objection / suggestion till 26.02.2020.

Now Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) has released the marks obtained by candidates which are available on the official website. The candidates can view Final Answer Key through their Login ID.



Direct Link for Result/ Marks Obtained for GSECL Result 2020 for Vidyut Sahayak





Direct Link for Result/ Marks Obtained for GSECL Result 2020 for Various Posts





How to Download: GSECL Result 2020

Visit the official website of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) i.e. http://www.gsecl.in/

Click the Career section displaying on the home page.

Click on the link Final Answer key and Provisional Result of VS(JE)/VS(JA) on the Home Page.

A new window will be open where you will get the PDF of the result.

Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

You May Also Read

BSF Recruitment 2020 for 317 SI/HC Posts ,10th/12th Pass Can Apply

WB Health Recruitment 2020 for 43 ASHA Activists Posts

APPSC Group 1 Revised Mains Exam Schedule 2019 Announced

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Gujarat State Electricity Corporation Limited (GSECL) for latest updates regarding the posts like Vidyut Sahayak and other. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.