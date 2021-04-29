GSFC Recruitment 2021 for Jr Executive, Sr Executive and Other Posts, Apply Online @gsfclimited.com

GSFC Recruitment 2021: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) has invited applications for the post of Junior Executive, Executive Officer, Senior Executive/ Executive Officer, Dy. Manager/ Assistant Manager/ Manager and Senior Manager/ Head/ Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on official website on gsfclimited.com on or before 10 May 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 10 May 2021

GSFC Vacancy Details

Junior Executive Executive Officer Senior Executive/ Executive Officer Dy. Manager/ Assistant Manager/ Manager Senior Manager/ Head/ Manager

Eligibility Criteria for GSFC Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Executive:

For Gujarat & Raj (Retail Outlets/Projects) – BSc. (Agri/Chem) Full time regular course from UGC recognised universities)

For Other States – Any Graduate from recognised universities – minimum 2 years of Relevant experience in Agri Business (Preferred)

Executive Officer:

Any Graduate (Full-time courses) – preferable Agriculture Sciences (Full time regular course from UGC recognised universities) For Gujarat & Raj (Retail Outlets/Projects) – BSc. (Agri/Chem) Full time regular course from UGC recognised universities)

For Other States – Any Graduate from recognised universities – minimum 2 years of Relevant experience in Agri Business (Mandatory) AND Post-Graduation – Any Post Graduate, preferred MBA (AB/Marketing/Finance) or M.Sc. (Agriculture Sciences) (Full time regular course from UGC recognised universities)

How to Apply for GSFC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 10 May 2021.

GSFC Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link