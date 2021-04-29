Jagranjosh Education Awards 2021: Click here if you missed it!

GSFC Recruitment 2021 for Jr Executive, Sr Executive and Other Posts, Apply Online @gsfclimited.com

GSFC has invited applications for the post of Junior Executive, Executive Officer, Senior Executive/ Executive Officer, Dy. Manager/ Assistant Manager/ Manager & Senior Manager/ Head/ Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on gsfclimited.com on or before 10 May 2021.

Created On: Apr 29, 2021 14:41 IST
GSFC Recruitment 2021
GSFC Recruitment 2021

GSFC Recruitment 2021: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) has invited applications for the post of Junior Executive, Executive Officer, Senior Executive/ Executive Officer, Dy. Manager/ Assistant Manager/ Manager and Senior Manager/ Head/ Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on official website on gsfclimited.com on or before 10 May 2021.

Important Dates

Last Date of Online Application - 10 May 2021

GSFC Vacancy Details

  1. Junior Executive
  2. Executive Officer
  3. Senior Executive/ Executive Officer
  4. Dy. Manager/ Assistant Manager/ Manager
  5. Senior Manager/ Head/ Manager

Eligibility Criteria for GSFC Posts

Educational Qualification:

Junior Executive:

For Gujarat & Raj (Retail Outlets/Projects) – BSc. (Agri/Chem) Full time regular course from UGC recognised universities)

For Other States – Any Graduate from recognised universities – minimum 2 years of Relevant experience in Agri Business (Preferred)

Executive Officer:

Any Graduate (Full-time courses) – preferable Agriculture Sciences (Full time regular course from UGC recognised universities) For Gujarat & Raj (Retail Outlets/Projects) – BSc. (Agri/Chem) Full time regular course from UGC recognised universities)

For Other States – Any Graduate from recognised universities – minimum 2 years of Relevant experience in Agri Business (Mandatory) AND Post-Graduation – Any Post Graduate, preferred MBA (AB/Marketing/Finance) or M.Sc. (Agriculture Sciences) (Full time regular course from UGC recognised universities)

Candidates can check the link below for educational qualification of other posts

How to Apply for GSFC Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 10 May 2021.

GSFC Recruitment Notification and Online Application Link
Comment ()
UPSC IAS 2020 Exam: Click here to get the Complete 30 Days Study Plan to score high in Prelims.
Next

Post Comment

6 + 9 =
Post

Comments