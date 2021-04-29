GSFC Recruitment 2021 for Jr Executive, Sr Executive and Other Posts, Apply Online @gsfclimited.com
GSFC Recruitment 2021: Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals Limited (GSFC) has invited applications for the post of Junior Executive, Executive Officer, Senior Executive/ Executive Officer, Dy. Manager/ Assistant Manager/ Manager and Senior Manager/ Head/ Manager. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts on official website on gsfclimited.com on or before 10 May 2021.
Important Dates
Last Date of Online Application - 10 May 2021
GSFC Vacancy Details
- Junior Executive
- Executive Officer
- Senior Executive/ Executive Officer
- Dy. Manager/ Assistant Manager/ Manager
- Senior Manager/ Head/ Manager
Eligibility Criteria for GSFC Posts
Educational Qualification:
Junior Executive:
For Gujarat & Raj (Retail Outlets/Projects) – BSc. (Agri/Chem) Full time regular course from UGC recognised universities)
For Other States – Any Graduate from recognised universities – minimum 2 years of Relevant experience in Agri Business (Preferred)
Executive Officer:
Any Graduate (Full-time courses) – preferable Agriculture Sciences (Full time regular course from UGC recognised universities) For Gujarat & Raj (Retail Outlets/Projects) – BSc. (Agri/Chem) Full time regular course from UGC recognised universities)
For Other States – Any Graduate from recognised universities – minimum 2 years of Relevant experience in Agri Business (Mandatory) AND Post-Graduation – Any Post Graduate, preferred MBA (AB/Marketing/Finance) or M.Sc. (Agriculture Sciences) (Full time regular course from UGC recognised universities)
Candidates can check the link below for educational qualification of other posts
How to Apply for GSFC Recruitment 2021 ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts through online mode on or before 10 May 2021.