GSSSB Admit Card 2021 Out for Accountant/Auditor/Sub Treasury Officer/Superintendent Class III Posts

GSSSB Admit Card 2021: Gujarat Secondary Service Selection Board (GSSSB) has released the admit card for recruitment to the post of Accountant/Auditor/Sub Treasury Officer/Superintendent Class III. Candidates who enrolled themselves for the aforesaid posts can download the admit card through the official website of GSSSB.i.e.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in.

GSSSB Accountant/Auditor/Sub Treasury Officer/Superintendent Class II Exam 2021 is scheduled to be held on 9 July 2021 at various posts. The admit card can be downloaded by following the easy steps given below.

How and Where to Download GSSSB Accountant/Auditor/Sub Treasury Officer/Superintendent Class II Admit Card?

Visit the official website of GSSSB.i.e.gsssb.gujarat.gov.in. Click on ‘GSSSB/201920/184 - Accountant/Auditor/Sub Treasury Officer(Accountant) or Superintendent Class III’ flashing on the homepage. Select Job, Confirmation Number, Birth Date and Print call letter. Download GSSSB Accountant/Auditor/Sub Treasury Officer/Superintendent Class II Admit Card and save it for future reference.

Download GSSSB Accountant/Auditor/Sub Treasury Officer/Superintendent Class II Admit Card

This recruitment drive is being done 673 vacancies of Sub Accountant/ Auditor, Head Clerk, SI, Supervisor, Assistant and Class 3 Other Posts in Various Department of Gujarat Government. The admit card can be downloaded by clicking on the above link.

