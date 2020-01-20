Gujarat High Court Assistant Skill Test Result 2020 Declared @gujarathighcourt.nic.in

Gujarat High Court Assistant Skill Test Result 2020: Gujarat High Court has released the Practical/Skill Typing Test result for the post of Assistants on its official website. All those candidates who have appeared in the Practical/Skill Typing Test for Assistant posts can check their result available on the official website of Gujarat High Court - gujarathighcourt.nic.in.

Gujarat High Court has published the list of candidates who have secured Minimum of 40% or more Marks in Gujarati & English 'Practical / Skill Typing Test' for Recruitment to the Post of Assistant, on the establishment of the Subordinate Courts of the State of Gujarat.

The Practical/ Skill Typing Test-Computer Based Online Examination System for the Gujarat High Court Assistant was conducted on 15 December 2019 at the Ahmedabad. The Practical/ Skill Typing Test was conducted in two sessions in which candidates participated in Typing Language Test in Gujarati and English.

It is noted that High Court of Gujarat had invited online applications for the recruitment of 767 posts of Assistant against Advertisement Number - RC/1434/2018 (II).



Direct Link for Gujarat High Court Assistant Skill Test Result 2020





Gujarat High Court Assistant Skill Test Result 2020 Download Process



Visit the official website i.e. http://gujarathighcourt.nic.in/.

Go to the New Updates section on the home page.

Click the link- List of Candidates who have secured Minimum of 40% or more Marks in Gujarati & English Practical / Skill Typing Test conducted on 15/12/2019, for Recruitment to the Post of Assistant, on the establishment of the Subordinate Courts of the State of Gujarat. [No.RC/1434/2018(II) - 69/201819] available on the home page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired result.

Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Gujarat High Court for latest updates regarding the recruitment process of Assistant posts. Candidates can check also the www.jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.