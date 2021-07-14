Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 for Deputy Section Officer Posts, Apply Online from 16 July @gujarathighcourt.nic.in

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Deputy Section Officer Posts, Apply Now @gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here. 

Created On: Jul 14, 2021 17:22 IST
Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021
Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021: High Court of Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Section Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 6 August 2021.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: 16 July 2021
  • Last date for submission of application: 6 August 2021
  • Elimination Test (Objective Type MCQs): 10 October 2021
  • Main Written Examination: December 2021

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Deputy Section Officer  - 63 Posts

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduate from recognized University; 10th or 12th Standard Examination passed with English as one of the Subjects; Requisite Certificate with respect to Basic knowledge of Computer as prescribed by the State Government from time to time.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Matrix of Rs.39,900/ plus usual allowances as per the Rules

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria
The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interviews.

Download Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021
Interested candidates can apply online from 16 July to 6 August 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Section, Differently Abled Persons (PH) and Ex-Servicemen - Rs. 350/-
  • All others - Rs. 700/-

Job Summary
NotificationGujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 for Deputy Section Officer Posts, Apply Online from 16 July @gujarathighcourt.nic.in
Notification DateJul 14, 2021
Last Date of SubmissionAug 6, 2021
CityAhmedabad
StateGujarat
CountryIndia
Organization Other Organizations
Education Qual Other Qualifications, Graduate
Functional Administration, Other Funtional Area
