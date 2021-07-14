Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 for Deputy Section Officer Posts, Apply Online from 16 July @gujarathighcourt.nic.in

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification Released for Deputy Section Officer Posts, Apply Now @gujarathighcourt.nic.in. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021: High Court of Gujarat has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Deputy Section Officer. Interested candidates can apply to the post through the prescribed format on or before 6 August 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 July 2021

Last date for submission of application: 6 August 2021

Elimination Test (Objective Type MCQs): 10 October 2021

Main Written Examination: December 2021

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Deputy Section Officer - 63 Posts

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates holding Graduate from recognized University; 10th or 12th Standard Examination passed with English as one of the Subjects; Requisite Certificate with respect to Basic knowledge of Computer as prescribed by the State Government from time to time.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 35 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Salary - Pay Matrix of Rs.39,900/ plus usual allowances as per the Rules

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of prelims, mains and interviews.

Download Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Online Application Link

Official Website

How to apply for Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 16 July to 6 August 2021. After submission of the online application, the candidates can take a printout of the application for future reference.

Gujarat High Court Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, Socially & Educationally Backward Classes, Economically Weaker Section, Differently Abled Persons (PH) and Ex-Servicemen - Rs. 350/-

All others - Rs. 700/-

