Gujarat PSC Result 2020 for Lecturer Posts Declared @gpsc.gujarat.gov.in, Check Latest Update

GPSC Result 2019 Declared: Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) has released the result for the posts of Lecturer on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for Lecturer Posts exam can check their result from the official website of GPSC- https://gpsc.gujarat.gov.in/.

Gujarat PSC Result 2020 for Lecturer Posts: Download Process

Visit the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC)i.e. ojas.gujarat.gov.in

Click on the link-List of Eligible Candidates for Applicn. Scrutiny pdf of Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the pdf of the desired result.

Take Print Out of your result and save a copy for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Gujarat Public Service Commission (GPSC) for latest updates regarding the Lecturer (Homoeopathy) –Obstetrics and Gynaecology, General State Service, Class-2 Class-2Health and Family Welfare against Advt. No. 26/2019-20.