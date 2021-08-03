Haryana Police SI Admit Card Date 2021 Out @hssc.gov.in, HSSC Sub Inspector Exam on 29 August

Haryana Police SI Admit Card Date and Exam Date has been released Haryana Staff Selection Commission on hssc.gov.in. Details Here.

HSSC SI Admit Card Date 2021: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has released the written examination exam date and admit card for Sub Inspector (Male) & Sub Inspector (Female) on hssc.gov.in. As per the HSSC Notice, Haryana Police SI Exam will be conducted on 29 August 2021 in the morning session from 10.30 A.M to 12.00 Noon for MALE SI Posts and in the evening session from 03.00 P.M. to 04.30 P.M for SI Female.

HSSC SI Admit Card shall be uploaded on 20 October 2021 on http://adv32021.hryssc.in/StaticPages/HomePage.aspx. Candidates would be required to download Haryana Police SI Admit Card by loggin into their account.

HSSC SI Exam Pattern

Subject No of Questions Total Marks Time General studies, General Science, Current affairs,

General Reasoning, Mental Aptitude, Numerical ability, Agriculture, Animal husbandry, other

relevant fields/trades etc There shall be at least (10) questions relating to basic knowledge of

computer 100 90 min 1 hour and 30 min = 90 min

Each question carries 0.8 marks

There will be no negative marking

The medium of examination shall be bilingual i.e. both in English as well as Hindi.

HSSC SI PST

Candidates who would qualify in the written test will be called for Physical Screening Test, which would be only qualifying in nature as follow:

HSSC SI PMT

The candidates who have qualified the Physical Screening Test shall have to undergo Physical Measurement Test

HSSC SI DV

All candidates who have qualified the Physical Measurement Test shall be called for scrutiny of documents. All other candidates shall stand eliminated from further process of selection.

The names of successful candidates in the order of merit on the basis of aggregate marks achieved by the candidates in (Knowledge Test+ Additional Qualification+ Miscellaneous) shall be arranged by the Commission equal to the total number of vacancies advertised for each category separately.

HSSC had invited application for filling up 465 vacancies SI Group C under Police department of which 400 posts are for Sub inspector Male and 65 vacancies for HSSC SI Female.

HSSC SI Exam and Admit Card Notice