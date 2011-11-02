Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department Recruitment of Pharmacist 2011

Department of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh invites application from eligible candidates for filling up the post of Pharmacist on contract basis for a period of 3 years.
Name of the Post & Number of Vacancies
- Pharmacist: 40 vacancies
Important Dates
- Last date for receipt of application: 19 November 2011
- Last date for receipt of application (candidates from tribal areas): 25 November 2011
Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification
- 10+2 with Science or its equivalent from a recognised University/ Board.
- Essential Qualification: Bachelor's Degree/ Diploma in Pharmacy and its equivalent from a recognised university or an institute duly recognised by Central/ State Government.
- Must be registered with HP Pharmacy concerned council of State/ Central government
Desirable: Knowledge of custom/ manner and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability of appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh
Age Limit: Minimum 18 years; Maximum 45 years
Pay Scale: Rs 6825 per month (Rs 4550- 7220 pre revised).
How to Apply: Application in the prescribed format should reach at Dr. DS Chandel, Director Health Services, B-6, SDA Complex, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.
For more details, please CLICK HERE