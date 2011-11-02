Himachal Pradesh Health and Family Welfare Department Recruitment of Pharmacist 2011

Find all information about recruitment of Pharmacist in Health and Family Welfare Department, Himachal Pradesh for the year 2011

Department of Health and Family Welfare, Himachal Pradesh invites application from eligible candidates for filling up the post of Pharmacist on contract basis for a period of 3 years.

Name of the Post & Number of Vacancies

Pharmacist: 40 vacancies

Important Dates

Last date for receipt of application: 19 November 2011

Last date for receipt of application (candidates from tribal areas): 25 November 2011

Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification

10+2 with Science or its equivalent from a recognised University/ Board.

Essential Qualification: Bachelor's Degree/ Diploma in Pharmacy and its equivalent from a recognised university or an institute duly recognised by Central/ State Government.

Must be registered with HP Pharmacy concerned council of State/ Central government

Desirable: Knowledge of custom/ manner and dialects of Himachal Pradesh and suitability of appointment in the peculiar conditions prevailing in the Pradesh

Age Limit: Minimum 18 years; Maximum 45 years

Pay Scale: Rs 6825 per month (Rs 4550- 7220 pre revised).

How to Apply: Application in the prescribed format should reach at Dr. DS Chandel, Director Health Services, B-6, SDA Complex, Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

