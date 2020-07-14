Study at Home
Search
Breaking

Hingoli District Recruitment 2020, Apply for 573 Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Posts @hingoli.nic.in

Hingoli district, an administrative district, has invited applications for the post of Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Eligible and intersted can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2020.

Jul 14, 2020 16:56 IST
facebook IconTwitter IconWhatsapp Icon
Hingoli District Recruitment 2020
Hingoli District Recruitment 2020

Hingoli District Recruitment 2020: Hingoli district, an administrative district, has invited applications for the post of Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Eligible and interested can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2020.

Important Dates

  • Starting Date of Application - 10 July 2020
  • Last Date of Application - 20 July 2020

Hingoli District Vacancy Details

Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) - 573 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Hingoli District  Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Posts

Applicants should hold Chartered Accountant from a recognized university/ Institution.

How to Apply for  ZP Hingoli Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Posts ?

 Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the applications to Ashta Vinayak Nagar, Hingoli, Maharashtra 431513 on or before 20 July 2020.

ZP Hingoli Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Recruitment Notification PDF

How to Download Hingoli District  Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Posts

  1. Go to the official website of ZP  Hingoli @ hingoli.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘Recruitment Tab’ given in the home page.
  3. A new window will open, click on Check the advertisement ‘Advertisement for selection of Chartered Accountant for audit of the scheme for the financial year 2019-2020 under the DWSM ZP HINGOLI’
  4. Read details and given instructions  carefully and send the application  to the above mentioned address

Related Categories

Related Stories