Hingoli District Recruitment 2020, Apply for 573 Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Posts @hingoli.nic.in

Hingoli District Recruitment 2020: Hingoli district, an administrative district, has invited applications for the post of Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Eligible and interested can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2020.
Important Dates
- Starting Date of Application - 10 July 2020
- Last Date of Application - 20 July 2020
Hingoli District Vacancy Details
Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) - 573 Posts
Eligibility Criteria for Hingoli District Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Posts
Applicants should hold Chartered Accountant from a recognized university/ Institution.
How to Apply for ZP Hingoli Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Posts ?
Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the applications to Ashta Vinayak Nagar, Hingoli, Maharashtra 431513 on or before 20 July 2020.
ZP Hingoli Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Recruitment Notification PDF
How to Download Hingoli District Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Posts
- Go to the official website of ZP Hingoli @ hingoli.nic.in
- Click on ‘Recruitment Tab’ given in the home page.
- A new window will open, click on Check the advertisement ‘Advertisement for selection of Chartered Accountant for audit of the scheme for the financial year 2019-2020 under the DWSM ZP HINGOLI’
- Read details and given instructions carefully and send the application to the above mentioned address