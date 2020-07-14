Hingoli District Recruitment 2020, Apply for 573 Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Posts @hingoli.nic.in

Hingoli District Recruitment 2020: Hingoli district, an administrative district, has invited applications for the post of Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Eligible and interested can apply for the posts in the prescribed format on or before 20 July 2020.

Important Dates

Starting Date of Application - 10 July 2020

Last Date of Application - 20 July 2020

Hingoli District Vacancy Details

Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) - 573 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Hingoli District Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Posts

Applicants should hold Chartered Accountant from a recognized university/ Institution.

How to Apply for ZP Hingoli Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Posts ?

Eligible and interested candidates can apply for the posts in the prescribed format and send the applications to Ashta Vinayak Nagar, Hingoli, Maharashtra 431513 on or before 20 July 2020.

ZP Hingoli Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Recruitment Notification PDF



How to Download Hingoli District Chartered Accountant (Lekhpal) Posts