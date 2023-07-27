HNGU Result 2023 OUT: Download Link to Download Marks ngu.ac.in,

HNGU Result 2023: Hemchandracharya Nort Gujarat University (HNGU) results for the Faculty of Medical Sciences and for the Department of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery. Students can get here the direct link provided and the steps to check the result

HNGU Even Semester Result 2023: The HNGU (Hemchandracharya Nort Gujarat University) results are declared for the Faculty of Medical Sciences and for the Department of Homeopathic Medicine and Surgery for exams that were conducted in June 2023.

HNGU is located in North Gujarat which encompasses five districts. North Gujarat University was established by the Ordinance No. 5 of 1986 dated 17.5.1986 which was later passed as the North Gujarat University Act No.22 of 1986 on 11/9/86 by the Legislative Assembly of Gujarat. The University has been functioning since then and growing and expanding steadily.

PATAN a town in Patan district, was chosen for the University Headquarters. The historical importance of the place cannot be underestimated. For centuries it had been the capital city of a large kingdom extending far beyond the bounds of present-day Gujarat, under the Solanki rulers and a very important seat of Jain scholarship.

HNGU has various departments like the Department of Computer Science, Department of Law, Department of Life Sciences and Many More.

Steps to Check HNGU Score Card

The stepwise procedure to check the HNGU result is mentioned below.

Step 1: Visit the official website -www.ngu.ac.in

Step 2: Scroll down to the page Click on the result button

Step 3: Click on the result June 2023

Step 4: Select Exam Year and select your program

Step 5: A list of pass and fail seat numbers will be displayed

Step 6: Click on your seat number to view detailed result