HP TET Admit Card 2020 Released @hpbose.org: Download Now; Get Direct Link; HPBOSE to conduct Exam on 25 Aug

HP TET 2020: Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the HP TET Admit Card 2020 @hpbose.org for the HP TET June 2020 exam that will be held from August 25, 2020.Candidates who would appear for the Himachal Pradesh TET exam can download the HPTET admit card now on the direct link mentioned below. The HP TET exam is finally being conducted after getting postponed twice due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. It is compulsory for the candidates to carry admit card to the exam centre in order to appear for the exam.

Direct Link to Download HP TET 2020 Admit Card

The HP TET exam will be held on four consecutive days during 25 August - 28 August 2020 in two shifts - Morning and Evening. In all the shifts, the exam will be held for different posts and subjects such as JBT, Shastri TET, TGT Medical & Non-Medical, TGT Arts TET, Punjabi TET and Urdu TET. Candidates need to visit the exam centre on the day of the examination of subject chosen by them on HP TET Application Form 2020.

Have a look at the process to download HP TET Admit Card 2020 below:

Process to Download HP TET Admit Card 2020

Step 1: Visit @ hpbose.org

Step 2: Click on "Download Your Admit Card ... 2020

Step 3: Enter your Application Number & Date of Birth.

Step 4: Download HP TET admit card

HP TET Exam Schedule 2020

Paper Name Date Time JBT TET August 25 , 2020 10:00 am to 12:30 pm Shastri TET August 25, 2020 2:00 to 4:30 pm TGT (Non-Medical) TET August 26, 2020 10:00 am to 12:30 pm Language Teacher TET August 26, 2020 2:00 to 4:30 pm TGT (Arts) TET August 27, 2020 10:00 am to 12:30 pm TGT (Medical) TET August 27, 2020 2:00 to 4:30 pm Punjabi TET August 28, 2020 10:00 am to 12:30 pm Urdu TET August 28, 2020 2:00 to 4:30 pm

How many candidates will appear for HP TET 2020 Exam?

As per the list of rejected applications released by HPBOSE earlier, a total of 48713 candidates filled the complete application form. These candidates are likely to appear for the exam. However, some candidates might skip the exam due to ongoing pandemic situation.