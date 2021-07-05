HP TET Admit Card 2021 To Be Released Shortly: Check Updates!

HP TET Admit Card 2021 is expected to be released online at hpbose.org, very soon. Candidates waiting for HP TET Admit Card 2021 can download them from the official website of the Himachal Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (HPBOSE). Jagran Josh will provide the direct link to download HP TET Admit Card 2021 soon. New exam dates for HP TET are from July 9 to July 12.

Step To Download HP TET Admit Card 2021:

Candidates can follow the steps provided below to check and download the HP TET 2021, Admit Card:

- Visit the official website: hpbose.org

- Visit HP TET Admit Card 2021 tab present on the page

- Enter essential details like roll number/registration number/password/captcha etc.

- Click on submit button

- Your HP TET 2021 Admit Card will appear on the screen

- Download and upload it in the cloud, like G Drive for future reference.

- You can also take a printout of the admit card.

