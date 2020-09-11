HP TET 2020 Answer Key Released At hpbose.org: Download Now; Candidates Can Submit Challenge Till September 16

HP TET 2020 answer key has been released at www.hpbose.org. In case of any issue in the answers, candidates can raise objections till September 16 via various modes (as given in the official notification, also explained in this article). HP TET exam was conducted in the month of August and now the provisional answer keys of the exams are available online. Candidates can download HP TET 2020 answer keys and if they find any problem in the official answer key then they can raise the objection before the deadline. Here is the complete process & updates.

Steps to View/Download HP TET Answer Key:

- Visit www.hpbose.org

- Navigate to the notification tab

- Click on the notification tab and a new page will open

- Click on the answer key notification

- A PDF of Notification along with Answer Key will start downloading

How to raise objects in HP TET Answer Key?

According to the official notification, there are three ways through which candidates can raise the objection

- Via E-mail: hpbosesopapersetting.43@gmail.com

- Via Fax: 01892 225419 or 222817

- Via दस्ती (By Hand) in the board's office

The objection should be raised within the deadline. After the last date, no objection will be considered and no communication will be made regarding this.

Updates about HP TET 2020 Result:

As the last date to raise objections for provisional HP TET 2020 Answer Key is September 16, it means the complete process is expected to end in 2 to 3 weeks and one can expect HP TET 2020 Result by the end of September or in October. However, no official announcements have been made yet regarding HP TET Result 2020

