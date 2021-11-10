HP TET Nov Admit Card 2021 Released @hpbose.org, Exams begins from 13 November, Check Direct Link Here

HP TET Nov Admit Card 2021: The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has released the admit cards for November Exams. The candidates who applied for HP TET 2021 can now download their admit cards through the official website of HP.i.e.hpbose.org.

As per the schedule, the exams will be conducted from 13 to 28 November for TET ( TGT (Arts), Shastri, TGT (Non-Medical), L.T subjects ) for the November 2021 session. The candidates can download their admit card followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download HP TET Nov Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of HP.i.e.hpbose.org. Click on the link that reads “Click here to Download Admit Cards TET 2021” flashing on the homepage. Enter your application number and date of birth. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download HP TET Nov Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

Download HP TET Nov Admit Card 2021

Exam Pattern

The exam consists of 150 multiple-choice questions for one mark each. The duration of the exam is 2:30 hours and the minimum qualification criteria for the candidate is 60 marks. There is no negative marking scheme for this exam and it is held in offline mode. There will be no negative marking in the examination. Candidates can attempt as many questions as possible within the given time frame. Each paper will be held offline in pen and paper mode. Students are instructed to use a blue or black pen.

Official Notification