HPCL Recruitment 2023 : Apply Online, Check Eligibility & Other Details

The Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited has announced the recruitment for the positions of Apprentice Posts on March 16, 2023. All the relevant information regarding the HPCL Recruitment 2023 is available in this article for interested candidates to review.

HPCL Recruitment 2023: HPCL has an extensive network of offices, terminals, pipelines, aviation service stations, LPG bottling plants, and inland relay depots located throughout India. The HPCL Refinery Division has proposed a plan to hire a total of 65 Apprentices at the Mumbai Refinery in accordance with the Apprentices Act, 1961 and its rules.

The proposed apprenticeship program consists of 40 positions for Graduate Apprentice Trainees in various engineering disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, Chemical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics, Instrumentation, Computer Science, and IT. Additionally, there are 25 positions available for Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainees in disciplines such as Civil, Mechanical, Electrical, Electrical & Electronics, Instrumentation, and Chemical.

Individuals who are interested in applying for the apprenticeship program can do so through the NATS portal between March 16th, 2023 and March 20th, 2023.

HPCL Recruitment 2023 - Overview

HPCL Recruitment 2023 Recruitment Authority Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited Posts Name Apprentice Mode of Application Online Application Process Begins March 16, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 20, 2023 Selection process Examination, Personality Test and Document Verification

HPCL Recruitment 2023 Important Dates

Candidates can check the HPCL Recruitment 2023 important dates from the table given below.

HPCL Recruitment 2023 Important Dates Online Application Begins March 16, 2023 Last Date to Apply March 20, 2023 Date of Examination To be Announced

HPCL Apprentice 2023 Duration

Engineering Graduate Apprentice – 1 Year Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainees – 1 Year

HPCL Various Posts Notification PDF

Candidates can download the HPCL Recruitment 2023 PDF through the direct link provided below. Candidates are advised to read the official advertisement properly before applying for examination. Download the official notification through the link given below.

Download PDF: HPCL Various Post Notification PDF

HPCL 2023: Eligibility

The HPCL Recruitment 2023 Eligibility Criteria has been released by the Bank on its official website. Candidates can check below the highlights of HPCL 2023 Eligibility.

HPCL 2023: Age Limit:

Age Limit for Graduate Apprentice Trainees – Engineering:: The candidates aged between 18 to 25 years can apply for HPCL Recruitment 2023. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

Age Limit for Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainees: The candidates aged between 18 to 25 years can apply for HPCL Recruitment 2023. Age relaxation is applicable as per government norms.

HPCL 2023: Educational Qualification:

Graduate Apprentice Trainees – Engineering: Candidates must have done Graduation in Engineering with specialization in relevant discipline.

Technician Diploma Apprentice Trainees: Candidates must have done a diploma with specialization in relevant discipline.

Candidates can refer to the official notification to get the detailed information regarding the educational qualification

HPCL Recruitment 2023 Vacancy

HPCL Recruitment 2023 has announced a total of 65 job openings for positions of Apprentice. Here's an overview of the HPCL Recruitment 2023 vacancy details. However, for more detailed information about the job vacancies available, candidates must refer to the official notification provided by the Bank.

Post Number of Vacancies Apprentice Trainees – Engineering 40 Diploma Apprentice Trainees 25 Total 65

HPCL Recruitment 2023 Application Form

The HPCL Recruitment process for applying online commenced from March 16, 2023 and eligible candidates who are interested in these positions can submit their applications online until March 20, 2023. To assist candidates, the online application link or HPCL Recruitment apply online link is provided in the article below. This direct link can be used to access the website for online application submission.

HPCL Recruitment 2023 Direct Link to Apply Online

The application process for HPCL Recruitment 2023 started from March 16, 2023 and the last date to apply for the HPCL Recruitment 2023 for the Apprentice Posts is March 20, 2023 . No application will be accepted after the deadline is over. Candidates must read all the instructions mentioned in the official notification before applying for the HPCL Recruitment.