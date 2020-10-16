HPPSC Admit Card 2020 Released for Tehsil Welfare Officer Screening Test, Download @hppsc.hp.gov.in

HPPSC 2020 Tehsil Welfare Officer Screening Test Admit Card has been announced by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) at its website. All candidates who applied for Tehsil Welfare Officer, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) against the Advt. No. 3/2020 (Item No I) dated 14-02-2020 can download their admit cards at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the notice released at HPPSC Website, The commission has decided to conduct Tehsil Welfare Officer, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) Screening Test on 1 November 2020 from 11 AM to 1 PM. Earlier, this exam was to held on 25 October 2020 which was postponed due to administrative reasons.

The commission has now uploaded the admit cards for the same on its website i.e. hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc and the concerned candidates have also been informed through SMSes/emails on their respective Cellular Nos./ e-mail ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application forms.

Download HPPSC 2020 Tehsil Welfare Officer Screening Test Admit Card Notice

Download HPPSC 2020 TWO Screening Test Admit Card

Official Website

This drive is being done to recruit 28 vacancies of Tehsil Welfare Officer. The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Personality Test or merit. All provisionally admitted candidates are advised to download their e-admit card through the official website and take a printout of the admit card for future reference. No paper admit card will be issued by the commission.

Candidates will have to bring their e-admit cards along with the passport size photograph in the concerned examination centres on the day of Screening Test. However, candidates are not required to submit any copies of documents/ credential in support of their eligibility on the day of Screening Test and candidates will be informed in this regard in due course of time.

Latest Government Jobs:

Indian Army JAG 26, SSC Tech 56 and SSCW Tech 27 Notification 2020: Apply Online for 199 Vacancies @joinindianarmy.nic.in for Course Commencing in April 2021

UKSSSC LT Assistant Teacher Recruitment 2020 Notification out, 1431 Vacancies notified @sssc.uk.gov.in, Online Application Begins on Monday