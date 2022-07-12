HPPSC Admit Card 2022 (Released) for Assistant Professor Post @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Download Link

Himachal Pradesh PSC has released Admit Card for the post of Assistant Professor on its official website-hppsc.hp.gov.in. Check download link.

HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 Download: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released Admit Card for the screening test for the post of Assistant Professor (CC) Tour & Travel. The Commission is set to conduct the screening test for the f Assistant Professor (CC) Tour & Travel on 20 July 2022.

All those candidates who have applied successfully for the post of Assistant Professor (CC) Tour & Travel can download the Admit Card from the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

However you can download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

Candidates should note that they will have to provide their login credentials including User ID Password to the link given on the official website to download the HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022.

HPPSC will conduct the screening test for the Assistant Professor (CC) Tour & Travel post on 20 July 2022 from 2:00 P.M. to 4:00 P.M. Candidates will have to report for the screening examination at 01:00 P.M.

Candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download HPPSC Assistant Professor Admit Card 2022 Check Steps