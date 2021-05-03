HPPSC CBT Exam 2021 Postponed for HPAS, Lecturer, Range Forest Officer and other @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check Details

HPPSC CBT Exam 2021 Postponed : Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has decided to postponed the Computer Based Test, Screening Test –Offline Examination, Preliminary Test for various examinations including HPAS, Lecturer, Range Forest Officer and other. HPPSC has postponed these examination which was scheduled in in the month of May and July-2021. All such candidates who have applied for these examinations can check the details postponement notice available on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

it is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has earlier released the exam date for various examinations on its official website. The Computer Based Test for Lecturer (Electrical Engineering) is scheduled on 21/05/2021 and for Lecturer (Civil Engineering), CBT will be conducted on 22/05/2021. The Computer Based Test for Workshop Superintendent will be held on 23/05/2021 and for Lecturer (Automobile Engineering)- 24/05/2021.

Commission was to conduct written examination for HPFS – (ACF) – Main Exam - 2019 from 03 to 07/05/2021. The Computer Based Test for Lecturer (Mechanical Engineering) was scheduled on 20/05/2021.

Candidates who have to appear in these examinations can check the postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

