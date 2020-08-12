HPPSC Personality Test Date 2020 for Assistant District Attorney Declared @Check Details

HPPSC Personality Test Date 2020 for Assistant District Attorney: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released the Personality Test Schedule for the posts of the post of Assistant District Attorney on its official website. All such candidates who have qualified the Descriptive Type Screening Test for the recruitment of the Assistant District Attorney posts can check the Personality Test Schedule on the official website of HPPSC - hppsc.hp.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), the Personality Test for the Assistant District Attorney will be conducted on on 25-08-2020 & 26-08-2020. All such candidates who have qualified the Descriptive Type Screening Test for the recruitment of the Assistant District Attorney posts will have to appear for the Personality Test as per schedule uploaded on the official website.

Notification further says, "Call Letters to all the qualified candidates have been dispatched. In case a candidate does not receive the same, he may contact Commission’s Office on any working day between 10.00 A.M. to 5.00 P.M after 20th August, 2020."

Candidates can check all the details about the Personality Test from the short notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for HPPSC Personality Test Date 2020 for Assistant District Attorney





Download Process for HPPSC Personality Test Date 2020 for Assistant District Attorney

