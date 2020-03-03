HPPSC Result 2020 for Asst Engineer declared@hppsc.hp.gov.in, Check List Here

HPPSC Result 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has declared the result for the posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Class- I on its official website. All such candidates who appeared for the Personality Test for the Assistant Engineer posts can check the result on the official website of HPPSC-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has uploaded the result of the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Class- I posts on its official website.

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has conducted the Personality Test conducted for the Assistant Engineer Posts from 24-02-2020 to 28-02-2020. Candidates selected in the Screening Test conducted on 14-11-2019 were participated in the Personality Test for the Assistant Engineer Posts.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) had earlier issued the notification for the recruitment of the posts of Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Class- I (on Contract basis) in HPSEBL under the Department of MPP & Power, HP against Advertisement No- 14/2019.

HPPSC Result 2020 for Asst Engineer Download Process

Visit the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) i.e- hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Go to the WHAT'S NEW section available on the home page.

Click on the link - Result of Personality Test for the Post of Assistant Engineer Electrical in HPSEBL given on the Home Page.

A New Window will open where you will get the PDF of the desired Result.

Candidates should download and save the Result for future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) for latest updates regarding the Assistant Engineer (Electrical) Class- I. For further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result etc, you can also check the www.jagranjosh.com.