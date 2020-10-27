Study at Home
HPPSC Tehsil Welfare Officer Admit Card 2020 Released for Class-II Posts @hppsc.hp.gov.in, Download Link Available Here

Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released Tehsil Welfare Officer Screening Test Admit Card 2020 on its website-hppsc.hp.gov.in.

Oct 27, 2020 14:39 IST
HPPSC Tehsil Welfare Officer Admit Card 2020: Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) has released Tehsil Welfare Officer Screening Test Admit Card 2020 on its website. All such candidates who have applied for the Tehsil Welfare Officer posts can download HPPSC Admit Card 2020 through the official website of HPPSC.i.e.hppsc.hp.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the HPPSC, the e-admit cards of all provisionally admitted candidates for Tehsil Welfare Officer, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) against the Advt. No. 3/2020 (Item No I) dated 14-02-2020 have been uploaded on its official website. Candidates can download the same from the Commission’s website i.e. www.hppsc.hp.gov.in/hppsc.

Commission has also informed all the concerned candidates through SMSs/emails on their respective Cellular Nos./ e-mail ID(s) provided by them in their respective Online Recruitment Application (ORA) forms. 

All candidates who applied for Tehsil Welfare Officer, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) against the Advt. No. 3/2020 (Item No I) dated 14-02-2020 can download their admit cards at hppsc.hp.gov.in.

It is noted that Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC) is going to conduct the Screening Test for recruitment to the posts of Tehsil Welfare Officer, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) (on contract basis) on 1st November, 2020 from 11.00 A.M. to 1.00 P.M. 

Earlier Commission has invited applications for the Tehsil Welfare Officer, Class-II (Non-Gazetted) (on contract basis) on its official website. A number of candidates were applied for the major recruitment drive launched by the Commission in the state. 
Candidates applied for these posts can check the details notifiation available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below. 

Link for HPPSC Admit Card 2020 for Tehsil Welfare Officer, Class-II Posts

