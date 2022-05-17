HPPWD Recruitment 2022 Notification (OUT) for Various Posts Posts, 1300+ Vacancies Notified, Opportunity for 8th pass

HPPWD Recruitment 2022 Notification has been released on hppwd.hp.gov.in. Candidates holding the requisite qualification and experience can submit their applications before the closure of application window. Check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

HPPWD Recruitment 2022: Himachal Pradesh Public Works Department (HPPWD) has released notifications for recruitment to the post of Executive Engineer and Multi-Task Worker. A total of 1355 vacancies have been notified, of which, 701 vacancies are for Executive Engineers and 654 are for Multi-Task Workers. Interested and eligible candidates can submit their applications through the offline mode. The last date for the above applications is given below. Candidates are advised to ensure their eligibility for the recruitment before submitting application forms. Candidates are advised to check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details below.

Important Dates:

Last date for submission of application for Advt No: 03/2021: 3 June 2022

Last date for submission of application for Advt No. 03/2021: 31 May 2022

Last date for submission of application for Advt No. 03/2021: 6 June 2022

HPPWD Recruitment 2022 Vacancy Details

Vacancy Details Sl No Post Name Total Executive Engineer 1 Nurpur 63 2 Jawali 122 3 Dehra 169 4 Fatehpur 80 5 Indora 61 6 Kotla Behar 92

Sl No Post Name Total Multi Task Worker 1 Mandi II 57 2 Sundernagar 84 3 Gohar 83 4 Seraj 151 5 Karsog 117 6 Nerchowk 67 7 Thalout 95

Sl No Post Name Total Executive Engineer 1 Joginder Nagar 38 2 Baijnath 32 3 Mandi No.I at Padhar 44

HPPWD Recruitment 2022 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

Multi Task Worker - 8th Passed.

Executive Engineer - 8th passed.

HPPWD Recruitment 2022 Age Limit

Candidates must be between the age group of 18 to 45 years. There will be age relaxation for the candidates belonging to the reserved category as per government norms.

HPPWD Recruitment 2022 Selection Criteria

Selection of the candidates will be based on Merit.

Notification 1

Notification 2

Notification 3

HPPWD Recruitment 2022 Application Form

Interested candidates can submit applications offline to the concerned Executive Engineer of the Division along with self attested photocopies of certificates on or before the last date. The documents of the applicant shall be verified with the originals at the time of counseling. Concemed Executive Engineer will send a copy of such compiled list of applicants to the Superintending Engineer of the circle for information.