HPSCB Bank Recruitment 2021 for 149 Jr Clerk and Steno Typist Posts, Apply Online @hpscb.com

HPSCB Bank Recruitment 2021 Notification: The Himachal Pradesh State Cooperative Bank Ltd. (HPSCB) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Junior Clerk (Jr. Clerk) and Steno/Steno-Typist on regular basis through IBPS Mumbai on its website. Online applications are invited from eligible candidates from 05 June to 02 July 2021 on Bank’s website hpscb.com.

More details HPSCB Recruitment 2021 such as educational qualification, age limit, salary, selection process, application link, application fee below:

Important Dates:

Starting Date of Application - 05 June 2021 Last Date of Application - 02 July 2021 HPSCB Exam Date - Proposed in the month of August, 2021. Exact date will be decided by the Bank keeping in view the prevailing situation. The candidates will be informed accordingly on Bank’s website so that they can download their call letters. Date of downloading of HPSCB Admit Card - Around 7 days before examination date HPSCB Result Date - Around 15 days after the conduct of the examination.

HPSCB Vacancy Details

Junior Clerk - 144 Posts

Steno/Steno-Typists - 5 Posts

HPSCB Salary

Junior Clerk - Pay Scale: 10300-34800, Total Emoluments: Rs. 35863 + admissible allowances Per Month Steno/Steno-Typist - Pay Scale: 10300-34800, Total Emoluments: Rs. 35863 + admissible allowances Per Month.

Eligibility Criteria for HPSCB Junior Clerk and Steno Posts

Educational/Technical Qualification & Experience:

Junior Clerk - 12th passed with 50% marks or Graduate or above of a recognised University. Provided that the candidate should have passed Matriculation and 10+2 from any School/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh. This condition shall, however, not apply to Bonafide Himachalis.

Steno/Steno-Typists - , or equivalent of a recognised University/Board or a Graduate or above. Provided that the candidate should have passed Matriculation and 10+2 from any School/Institution situated within Himachal Pradesh. This condition shall, however, not apply to Bonafide Himachalis. Also pass in shorthand with a speed of 80 words per minute in English and 70 words per minute in Hindi in the skill test to be conducted by the Bank. Also pass in type writing examination with a speed of 40 words per minute in English and 30 words per minute in Hindi typewriting in the skill test to be conducted by the Bank.

Age Limit:

18 to 45 years

Selection Process for HPSCB Junior Clerk and Steno Posts

Candidates will be selected on the basis of two phases exam to be conducted by IBPS Mumbai:

Phase-I ( Preliminary examination) - The Phase-I will be of 100 marks which shall be qualifying in nature. The merit obtained by candidate in Phase-I (Preliminary Examination) will not be considered while preparing final merit list Phase-II (Main Examination) - As per the provisions of Bank’s Service Rules, the marks for Phase-II (Main Examination) shall be 85 % and marks for Evaluation of documents shall be 15 %. Accordingly, the Phase-II (Main Examination) shall be of 85 marks and Evaluation of documents of candidates declared successful in Phase-II (Main Examination), shall be of 15 marks as per the laid down criteria

The overall minimum qualifying marks in the online examination shall be 45% of total marks prescribed for written test, meaning thereby that merit of written exam/test shall not slide down below 45% marks in any case

How to Apply for HPSCB Junior Clerk and Steno Recruitment 2021 ?

Candidates to go to the Bank’s website www.hpscb.com and click on the option "APPLY ONLINE" which will open a new screen. To register application, choose the tab "Click here for New Registration". The online application link is available from 05 June to 02 July 2021.

Application Fee: