HPSSC Recruitment 2022: Apply For SI, JBT Teacher, Jr Steno, DEO, Conductor & Other Posts From 30 Sep @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC Recruitment 2022: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) is looking to recruit SI, JBT Teacher, Jr Steno, DEO, Conductor & Other Posts on 30 September 2022. Check Details Here.

HPSSC Recruitment 2022: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC), Hamirpur (HPSSC) or HPSSSB has vacancies for recruitment of candidates for various posts including Sub Inspector (SI), Conductor, Junior Basic Teacher (JBT), Senior Assistant (, Sericulture Inspector, Assistant Manager, Assistant Librarian, Laboratory Technician, Laboratory Assistant, Assistant Technical Officer, Foreman, Tester, Junior Engineer (JE), Auditor, Food Safety Officer, Ayurvedic Pharmacist, Junior Office Assistant (JOA), Junior Scale Stenographer, Junior Draughtsman, Assistant Programmer, Supervisor for State Emergency Operation Centre, Manual Assistant, Assistant Auction Recorder, Junior Auditor, Instructor, Hostel Superintendent, Workshop Instructor, Junior Environmental Engineer, Junior Accountant, Data Entry Operator, Database Analyst, Junior Scientific Assistant, Operation Theatre Assistant, Sub Fire Officer, MLT, Fireman, Radiographer, Fitter, Mechanic and Operator Posts.

The online application process for these posts will start on 30 September 2022. The candidates will be required to submit the application on or before 29 October 2022 on hpsssb.hp.gov.in. Interested people can check the required educational qualification for each post in the detailed notification provided below. However, the age of the candidates should be at least 18 years but not more than 45 years. Those who are interested in HP SI Recruitment 2022 should be between 21 to 26 years.

Applicants are also required to submit an application fee of Rs. 360/- (Rs. 120/- for General IRDP, Physically Handicapped, Ward of Freedom Fighter, Ward of Ex-Servicemen of HP, SC, ST and other reserved categories). There will be no fee for Female candidates, Ex-Servicemen of H.P. (Ex-Servicemen, who are relieved from Defence Services after completion of normal tenure)/Blind/Visually Impaired of H.P.

How to Apply for HPSSC Recruitment 2022 ?