HPSSC Result 2019-20 out for Clerk & Accountant, Download HPSSC Clerk and Accountant Result 2019 @hpsssb.hp.gov.in

HPSSC Result 2019: Himachal Pradesh Staff Selection Commission (HPSSC) has declared HPSSC Clerk Final Result 2019 on its website. Candidates appeared in the HPSSC Clerk and Accountant Exam 2019 can download their result through the official website of HPSSC.i.e. hpsssb.hp.gov.in.

HPSSC Clerk and Accountant Exam 2019 were held on 12 October 2019 at various exam centres. In which, 4524 candidates appeared and 10803 candidates remained absent as per the result notice. Out of total 4524 candidates appeared, the following 53 candidates have been provisionally shortlisted for further selection process i.e. typing test.

HPSSC Clerk and Accountant Typing Test 2019 will be held on 13 January 2020 at 9:30 AM in the premises of the HP Staff Selection Commission, Hamirpur. All shortlisted candidates will have to bring all original Essential Qualification related documents, along with self-attested copies, one ID proof and copy of downloaded application form on the day of typing test.

In case a candidate does not appear for typing test on the day fixed for the test he/she will not be considered for further selection process and no further opportunity will be given thereafter. Candidates can check roll number wise details of HPSSC Clerk and Accountant Result 2019 in the provided PDF.

HPSSC Clerk and Accountant Result 2019 PDF



