HSSC Admit Card 2019-20 for Assistant Lineman, LDC, UDC, Steno & Other Released @hssc.gov.in, Download HSSC 11/20 Admit Card

HSSC Assistant Lineman Admit Card 2019-20: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card of the exam for the post of Assistant Lineman, LDC, UDC, Stenographer, Store Assistant, , Hindi Translator, Assistant Law Officer(ALO), Junior Draughtsman and Other Posts. All candidates who applied for the HSSC Assistant Lineman Post can download their HSSC Admit Card from the official website www.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC Instructor exam is scheduled to be held from 24 February to 03 March 2020. The exam will be of 90 marks out of which 75% weightage is given to subjects such as General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi and concerned or relevant subject, as applicable and 25% weightage to History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. of Haryana.

HSSC Admit Card Download Link



How to Download HSSC Admit Card 2019-20 ?

Go to HSSC Website i.e www.hssc.gov.in

Click on ‘Recruitment’ link available on the homepage

Click on Admit Card Link

Enter your Roll Number and Date of Birth

Download your Haryana SSC Call Letter

Take a print out of future use

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had invited applications for the 2978 posts under DHBVN (Dakshin Haryana Bijali Vitran Nigam), UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) & HVPN (Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam).