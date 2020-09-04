HSSC Clerk 05/2019 Final Result Out @hssc.gov.in, Check list of selected candidates here

HSSC Clerk 05/2019 Final Result: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has announced the HSSC Clerk 05/2019 Final Result on its website. Candidates appeared in the HSSC Clerk 05/2019 Exam can check the final result on the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had conducted the Written Examination on 21 to 23 September 2019. Scrutiny of Documents was held from 07 January 2020 to 20 January 2020, 17 18 & 19 February 2020 & 05 to 07 August 2020. Scrutiny for Absentee candidates was held on 25 & 27 July 2020. The list of selected candidates in HSSC Clerk 05/2019 have been uploaded at the official website.

How and Where to Download HSSC Clerk 05/2019 Final Result?

Visit the official website.i.e.hssc.gov.in. Click on the Final Result Section on the homepage. HSSC Clerk 05/2019 Final Result flashing the homepage. A PDF will be opened. Candidates can go through the PDF and check the result.

HSSC Clerk 05/2019 Final Result

Candidates can directly check the HSSC Clerk 05/2019 Final Result by clicking on the provided hyperlink. This exam was being to recruit a total of 4798 vacancies.

