HSSC Exam Dates 2020 for Various Instructor Posts Announced @hssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

HSSC Exam Dates 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission has announced the written examination (Computer Based Test) dates for Various Posts of Instructors, against Advt. No. 12/2019 on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these Various Posts of Instructors, against Advt. No. 12/2019 can check the Exam Schedule available on the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission-hssc.gov.in.

According to the short notification released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission, it will hold the online written examination (Computer Based Test) for various posts of Instructors, against Advt. No. 12/2019 from 19 to 20 February 2020 & 22 to 23 February 2020 at various centers in the state.

Candidates should note that the Admit Card for written examination of the candidates will be uploaded on the Commission web-site i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. Candidates who have to appear in the exam can download their admit cards from the Commission Web-site from 11 February 2020 onwards.

The Computer Based Test for the posts of Group Instructor/ Apprenticeship Supervisor/Senior Technical Assistant/ junior apprenticeship and Placement Officer will be conducted on 19 February 2020 in First Shift from 9.30 a.m. to 11.00 a.m. The CBT for Computer Operator posts will be held in 2nd sittings.

CBT for the Posts of Group Instructor In- card Charge (Women) / Group Instructor (Women) for TTC in Fashion Technology, Cutting and Sewing, Embroidery and Needle Work, Dress making will be conducted on 23 February 2020 in 2nd sittings.

Candidates can check the Exam Schedule for the dates for other exam which is available on the official website. You can also download the Exam schedule from the link given below.

Direct Link for HSSC Exam Dates 2020 for Various Instructor Posts





How to Download HSSC Exam Dates 2020

Visit to the official website of HSSC-www.hssc.gov.in

Go to the Public Notice Section available on the official website.

Click on the link Notice-Online Written Examination (Computer Based Test) For Various Posts Of Instructors, Against Advt. No. 12/2019 For Skill Development And Industrial Training Department, Haryana Available on the home page.

Download the Exam Schedule and save the same for your future reference.

Candidates are advised to check the official website of Haryana Staff Selection Commission for latest updates regarding the various posts of Instructors, against Advt. No. 12/2019.