HSSC Instructor 2020 Revised Document Verification Dates Announced @hssc.gov.in for Various Posts against advt no. 12/2019, Check Schedule Here

HSSC Instructor 2020 DV Dates: Haryana Staff Selection has announced revised dates of various instructor posts. All those candidates who were going to appear for HSSC Instructor 2020 DV Round can check the revised schedule for the various posts of Instructor against the advertisement no. 12/2019, Cat No. 11, 12, 23, 26 , 09,10,13,19,24,17 and 21 of Skill Development & Industrial Training Department at the official website of HSSC.i.e.hssc.gov.in.

According to the commission notice released on HSSC Website, the HSSC Instructor Scrutiny of Documents is scheduled to be held from 01 September and 30 September 2020. Earlier, the scrutiny of the documents was to held from 1 to 5 April 2020 which was to postponed due to coronavirus outbreak and countrywide lockdown.

All shortlisted candidates are advised to tune on the official website. The commission may release further latest updates.

All candidates have to bring the filled Scrutiny form along with all original documents along with its photocopies and application form at the time of Scrutiny. It is mandatory for the shortlisted candidates to fill the scrutiny form online without which scrutiny of the candidate will not be done. Candidates will have to sign scrutiny form with all original documents along with its photocopies and application form at the time of document verification. On the top of scrutiny from serial no, Time slot, committee allotted to candidates will be mentioned and the candidates shall come accordingly.

The commission had conducted HSSC Instructor 2020 CBT for various posts from 19 to 20 February 2020 & 22 to 23 February 2020 at various centres in the state. All candidates are advised to check the official website for latest updates.

HSSC 2020 Revised Date

Latest Government Jobs:

VMGMC Solapur Recruitment 2020, 355 Vacancies Notified for MO, Staff Nurse and Other Posts for COVID-19 Hospital

NHM Diu Recruitment 2020 for Pediatrician, ENT Surgeon & Other Posts, Walk-In on 24 July