HSSC Recruitment 2020 Exam Postponed due to COVID-19 for Assistant Lineman (ALM), Instructor & UDC Posts.

HSSC Recruitment 2020 Exam: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released a notification for cancellation of recruitment exams. All those candidates who were going to appear in the exam of Assistant Lineman (ALM), Instructor & UDC against advertisement number 11/2019, 12/2019 are hereby informed that the commission has cancelled the recruitment exam due to the spread of COVID 2019 and administrative reasons.

According to the official notification, the aforesaid examinations were scheduled from 15 March to 18 March 2020 at various centres. The commission will release the fresh dates later on its website. So, all candidates are advised to keep visiting on the official website or jagranjosh.com for latest updates.

HSSC Recruitment 2020 Exam

Earlier, the commission had postponed the Upper Division Clerk and Assistant Lineman Exams due to administrative reasons which were scheduled on 18 March and 7 March respectively. A total of 2978 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment exam. The candidates will be called for further recruitment process on the basis of their overall performance in recruitment exam.

About HSSC: Every year, Haryana Staff Selection Commission recruits various posts under the government of Haryana department and its subordinate offices. The Haryana Staff Selection Commission was setup in 28 January 1970 at Haryana.

