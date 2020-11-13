HSSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020 on 4 December @hssc.gov.in, Check Haryana Nurse Online Exam Date Here

HSSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has uploaded a notification regarding the exam date and admit card for the post of Staff Nurse on its official website i.e. www.hssc.gov.in. As per HSSC Staff Nurse Notice, the online exam will be conducted on 12 December 2020 (Saturday) and 13 December (Sunday) and HSSC Staff Nurse Admit Card will be available will be uploaded on HSSC website on 04 December 2020.

Candidates, who have applied for HSSC Staff Nurse Recruitment 2019,can download the Haryana Staff Nurse from the Commission website from 04 December 2020 onwards.

The official notice reads, “It is notified for information of all concerned that Haryana Staff Selection Commission will hold the online written examination Computer Based Test (CBT) for the post of Staff Nurse (Health Deptt.) Haryana against Advt. No. 15/2019, Cat. No. 10 on dated 12.12.2020 (Saturday) & 13.12.2020 (Sunday) at various institutions”

HSSC Staff Nurse Exam Pattern:

HSSC Staff Nurse will be conducted in online mode. There will be multiple-choice questions on:

Subject Questions Time General Awareness, Reasoning, Maths, Science, Computer, English, Hindi, Concerned Subject (75% weightage) 90 90 minutes History, Current Affairs, Literature, Geography, Civics, Environment, Culture etc. Of Haryana (25% weightage).

Candidates who will qualify in the online exam shall be examined on the basis pf Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience. The Socio-Economic Criteria and Experience will be of 10 marks.

HSSC had invited applications for recruitment of 1584 Posts of Staff Nurse in Health Department of Haryana , against advertisement number 15/2019

HSSC Staff Nurse Exam and Admit Card Notice PDF