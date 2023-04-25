HSSC TGT Admit Card 2023: Download Tomorrow at 4 PM at hssc.gov.in

HSSC TGT Admit Card 2023 will be released by the Haryana Staff Selection Commission on April 26, 2023. Candidates can check the direct link to download Haryana TGT Admit Card in this article.

HSSC Admit Card 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) is conducting the written exam for various TGT Posts of the Elementary Education Department on 29 and 30 April 2023. Hence, the commission has decided to release HSSC TGT Admit Card on April 26, 2023 at 5 PM. Candidates who applied for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 are advised to download their Admit Card using their Registration No./Login ID and Password on the link https://adv22023.hryssc.in.

Meanwhile, the candidates can check the exam details and steps to download HSSC Teacher Admit Card from the official website.

How to Download HSSC TGT Admit Card 2023 ?

The candidates can check the step by step to download Haryana TGT Admit Card from the official website of the commission in this article

Step 1: Visit the website of HSSC - hssc.gov.in/

Step 2: Click on the admit card link

Step 3: Enter your details such as registration number and date of birth

Step 4: Download HSSC Admit Card 2023

HSSC TGT Exam Pattern 2023

The mode of the exam will be offline. There shall be no negative marking for wrong answer. The total no. of questions will be 100 with weightage of 0.95 marks for each question. At least one of the five options for each question shall be filled necessarily. Five Minutes extra shall be given to mark fifth option, if candidate does not know the answer. Total time allowed for the paper will be (100+5) =105 minutes including these five minutes. In case a candidate doesn’t mark any of the five options for a question then 0.95 marks for each un-attempted question shall be deducted.

