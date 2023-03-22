HSSC TGT Exam Date 2023 OUT at hssc.gov.in: Check Admit Card Updates

HSSC TGT Exam Date 2023: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) announced the exam dates for the recruitment of 7471 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGT), on its official website. According to the official website, HSSC TGT Exam will be conducted from 22 April to 07 May 2023. Candidates who have applied for HSSC TGT Recruitment 2023 can check the HSSC Exam Dates from the table given below:

Exam Date Session 22 April 2023 (Morning & Evening) 23 April 2023 (Morning & Evening) 29 April 2023 (Morning & Evening) 30 April 2023 (Morning & Evening) 06 May 2023 (Morning & Evening) 07 May 2023 (Morning & Evening)

HSSC TGT Admit Card Date 2023

The commission will release the admit card for the said exam in the month of April 2023. The candidates are advised to keep a track of the official website for the latest updates regarding the admit card.

HSSC TGT Exam 2023: Check Selection Process



The selection will be done on the basis of a Written Examination which us of 95% weightage followed by Socio-economic criteria and experience.

HSSC TGT Exam 2023: Check Exam Pattern

The mode of the exam is offline. The total number of questions will be 100 with a weightage of 0.95 marks for each question. At least one of the five options for each question shall be filled necessarily. Five Minutes extra shall be given to mark fifth

option, if a candidate does not know the answer.

The total time allowed for the paper will be (100+5) =105 minutes including these five minutes. In case a candidate doesn’t mark any of the five options for a question then 0.95 marks for each un-attempted question shall be deducted.