HSSC UDC Re Exam Admit Card 2020 Out @hssc.gov.in, Download HSSC UDC Admit Card

HSSC UDC Re Exam Admit Card 2020: Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) has released the admit card of the re-exam for the post of Upper Division Clerk (UDC). Candidates can download HSSC UDC Re Exam Admit Card from the official website www.hssc.gov.in.

HSSC UDC Re Exam Admit Card Link is also given below. Candidates can download HSSC UDC Admit Card by login in the link using their Login ID and Password.

HSSC UDC Re Exam Admit Card Download

HSSC Online Written Examination (CBT) will be held on 18 March 2020 at exam center Ezone Karnal., [CENTRE-1] First Floor, Plot No.-4, IDC Complex, ITI Chowk, Karnal-132001 Haryana (Near ITI). Earlier, HSSC UDC exam was scheduled on 01 March 2020 at Center No. 06 (International Institute Of Engineering And Technology, Gt Road,Vill. Samani, Distt, Kurukshetra).

The Haryana Staff Selection Commission (HSSC) had invited applications for the UDC posts under DHBVN (Dakshin Haryana Bijali Vitran Nigam), UHBVN (Uttar Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam) & HVPN (Haryana Vidyut Prasaran Nigam), against advertisement 11/2019, Cat.27.