HTET Admit Card 2021 to release today @haryanatet.in, Check Download Steps Here

HTET Admit Card 2021 @haryanatet.in: The admit card for Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test (HTET 2021) will be issued by the Board of School Education (BSEH) today. i.e. 8 December 2021. Board of School Education Haryana (BSEH) has not given the time of issuance of admit card. However, the admit cards will be issued today as per the information available on the official website. The candidates will be able to download HTET Admit Card 2021 through the official website.

The exam is scheduled to be held on 18 & 19 December 2021 at various exam centers as per the notice. The candidates will be able to download HTET Admit Card 2021 followed by the easy steps given below.

Important Dates:

Haryana TET admit card releasing date: 8 December 2021

HTET 2021 Date: 18 December 2021

How to Download HTET Admit Card 2021?

Visit the official website of HTET.i.e.haryanatet.in. Click on the ‘Admit Card’ link. Then, enter your credentials and click on the submit button. The admit card will be displayed on the screen. Download HTET Admit Card 2021 and save it for future reference.

HTET Admit Card 2021 - to active soon

HTET Exam Pattern

The questions in the exam will be asked in multiple-choice questions form. Each question will be carrying one mark. There shall be no negative marking for marking incorrect answers.

The online registration for Haryana TET was extended till December 3, 2021 which was to end on 28 November. However, there was no change in any other scheduled events. Candidates are advised to keep track here for updates on HTET Admit Card 2021.