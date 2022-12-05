HTET Exam Analysis 2022: Check Paper 1,2 Review and Expected Cutoff Marks

HTET Exam Analysis 2022 (3rd & 4th Dec): Download the Haryana TET Analysis and Expected Cutoff marks for both shifts here. Also, check about the overall good number of attempts and difficulty level here.

HTET Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana has conducted the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test on December 3, 2022. All the aspirants who have attempted this exam have provided their reviews and experience on the types of questions asked in the exam. Candidates should go through the HTET Exam Analysis to understand the number of good attempts and the overall exam difficulty level.

The board will announce the official answer key for HTET Exam soon in the upcoming days. So, the candidates can download the answer key PDF only from the official portal and predict the number of correct answers marked by them. Thus, they should visit the official website to know the release date of the answer key and the results of the HTET Exam 2022.

HTET Exam Pattern 2022 for Primary Teachers

There shall be only one paper.

All questions will carry Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Each question will carry one mark and no negative marking for the wrong answer.

The exam duration will be Two-and-a-half hours

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Languages Hindi 15 15 English 15 15 General Studies Quantitative Aptitude 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 10 Mathematics 30 30 Environmental Studies 30 30 Total 150 150

HTET Exam Analysis of Level I (PRT) 2022- Overview

The HTET PRT Level I exam was easy to moderate level.

Questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude & Reasoning section was moderate level.

The questions in English Language & Haryana GK section were easy level.

HTET PRT Level I Exam Analysis Overall Difficulty Level & Number of Good Attempts

The candidates who appeared for the HTET PRT Level I Exam have shared that the overall exam was easy to moderate level. Check out the following table to analyze the number of good attempts and exam levels in the PRT Level I exam.

Subject Number of Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development and Pedagogy 22-23 Easy-Moderate Languages Hindi 10-11 Moderate English 12-13 Easy General Studies Quantitative Aptitude 6-7 Moderate Reasoning Ability 7-8 Moderate Haryana G.K. and Awareness 6-7 Easy Mathematics 22-24 Moderate Environmental Studies 24-25 Moderate Total 109-118 Easy-Moderate

HTET Exam Pattern 2022 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

There will be only one paper.

All questions comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Each question carries one mark and no negative marking for the wrong answer.

The exam duration will be Two-and-a-half hours.

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Languages Hindi 15 15 English 15 15 General Studies Quantitative Aptitude 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 10 Subject Specific as opted 60 60 Total 150 150

HTET Exam Analysis of Level II (TGT) 2022- Overview

The overall HTET TGT Level I exam level was moderate.

The questions asked in CDAP, English, and Haryana GK were of easy level whereas the questions in the Hindi Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and Specific subject were moderate level.

HTET TGT Level II Exam Analysis Overall Difficulty Level & Number of Good Attempts

The candidates who appeared for the HTET TGT Level II Exam have mentioned that the overall exam was moderate level. Check out the following table to analyze the number of good attempts and exam levels in the TGT Level II.

Subject Number of Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development and Pedagogy 22-25 Easy-Moderate Languages Hindi 10-12 Moderate English 12-13 Easy General Studies Quantitative Aptitude 6-7 Moderate Reasoning Ability 6-7 Moderate Haryana G.K. and Awareness 7-8 Easy Subject Specific as opted 47-48 Moderate Total 110-130 Moderate

HTET Exam Pattern 2022 for Post-Graduate Teacher

There shall be only one paper.

All questions will carry Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).

Each question will carry one mark and no negative marking for the wrong answer.

The exam duration will be Two-and-a-half hours

Subject Number of Questions Maximum Marks Child Development and Pedagogy 30 30 Languages Hindi 15 15 English 15 15 General Studies Quantitative Aptitude 10 10 Reasoning Ability 10 10 Haryana G.K. and Awareness 10 10 Subject Specific as opted 60 60 Total 150 150

HTET Exam Analysis of Level III (PGT) 2022- Overview

The HTET PGT Level III exam was easy to moderate level.

In Child Development & Pedagogy section, high number of questions were asked from topics like Growth & Development, Motivation, and Personality Measurement.

The Hindi & English Language section was easy level.

The Quantitative Aptitude section was moderate level. The questions were asked from topics like HCF, Algebra, Percentages, Time & Distance, Profit & Loss, Ratio & Proportion, Compound Interest, etc.

HTET PGT Level III Exam Analysis Overall Difficulty Level & Number of Good Attempts

The candidates who appeared for the HTET PGT Level III Exam have shared that the overall exam was easy to moderate level. Check out the following table to analyze the number of good attempts and exam levels in the PGT Level III exam.

Subject Number of Good Attempts Difficulty Level Child Development and Pedagogy 24-25 Moderate Languages Hindi 8-9 Easy English 8-9 Easy General Studies Quantitative Aptitude 6-7 Moderate Reasoning Ability 7-8 Easy Haryana G.K. and Awareness 5-6 Easy Subject Specific as opted 36-40 Moderate Total 94-104 Easy-Moderate

HTET Exam Expected Cut off Marks 2022

The candidates need to obtain the following HTET minimum qualifying marks as per their category in order to be declared passed.

Category HTET minimum qualifying marks All Categories except for Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged 60% (90 Marks) Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged 55% (82 Marks) Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged of Other State 60% (90 Marks)

We hope this article on HTET Exam Analysis was helpful for our readers. Candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks in HTET will be declared passed and will be awarded the HTET qualifying certificate.