HTET Exam Analysis 2022: Check Paper 1,2 Review and Expected Cutoff Marks

HTET Exam Analysis 2022 (3rd & 4th Dec): Download the Haryana TET Analysis and Expected Cutoff marks for both shifts here. Also, check about the overall good number of attempts and difficulty level here.

HTET Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff 2022
HTET Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff 2022

HTET Exam Analysis & Expected Cutoff Marks 2022: The Board of School Education, Haryana has conducted the Haryana Teacher Eligibility Test on December 3, 2022. All the aspirants who have attempted this exam have provided their reviews and experience on the types of questions asked in the exam. Candidates should go through the HTET Exam Analysis to understand the number of good attempts and the overall exam difficulty level.

The board will announce the official answer key for HTET Exam soon in the upcoming days. So, the candidates can download the answer key PDF only from the official portal and predict the number of correct answers marked by them. Thus, they should visit the official website to know the release date of the answer key and the results of the HTET Exam 2022.

HTET Exam Pattern 2022 for Primary Teachers

  • There shall be only one paper. 
  • All questions will carry Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
  • Each question will carry one mark and no negative marking for the wrong answer.
  • The exam duration will be Two-and-a-half hours

Check Haryana TET 2022 Exam Pattern & Syllabus

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Languages

Hindi

15

15

English

15

15

General Studies

Quantitative Aptitude

10

10

Reasoning Ability

10

10

Haryana G.K. and Awareness

10

10

Mathematics

30

30

Environmental Studies

30

30

Total

150

150

HTET Exam Analysis of Level I (PRT) 2022- Overview

  • The HTET PRT Level I exam was easy to moderate level.
  • Questions asked in the Quantitative Aptitude & Reasoning section was moderate level.
  • The questions in English Language & Haryana GK section were easy level.

HTET PRT Level I Exam Analysis Overall Difficulty Level & Number of Good Attempts

The candidates who appeared for the HTET PRT Level I Exam have shared that the overall exam was easy to moderate level. Check out the following table to analyze the number of good attempts and exam levels in the PRT Level I exam.

Subject

Number of Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development and Pedagogy

22-23

Easy-Moderate

Languages

Hindi

10-11

Moderate

English

12-13

Easy

General Studies

Quantitative Aptitude

6-7

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

7-8

Moderate

Haryana G.K. and Awareness

6-7

Easy

Mathematics

22-24

Moderate

Environmental Studies

24-25

Moderate

Total

109-118

Easy-Moderate

HTET Exam Pattern 2022 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT)

  •  There will be only one paper. 
  • All questions comprise Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
  • Each question carries one mark and no negative marking for the wrong answer.
  • The exam duration will be Two-and-a-half hours.

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Languages

Hindi

15

15

English

15

15

General Studies

Quantitative Aptitude

10

10

Reasoning Ability

10

10

Haryana G.K. and Awareness

10

10

Subject Specific as opted

60

60

Total

150

150

HTET Exam Analysis of Level II (TGT) 2022- Overview

  • The overall HTET TGT Level I exam level was moderate.
  • The questions asked in CDAP, English, and Haryana GK were of easy level whereas the questions in the Hindi Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning, and Specific subject were moderate level.

CTET Study Material

Download CTET January 2021 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET December 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

Download CTET July 2019 Question Paper & Answer Key PDF

CTET 2022 Important Child Development and Pedagogy Preparation Tips

CTET 2022 Mock Test Link & Practice Centre List

HTET TGT Level II Exam Analysis Overall Difficulty Level & Number of Good Attempts

The candidates who appeared for the HTET TGT Level II Exam have mentioned that the overall exam was moderate level. Check out the following table to analyze the number of good attempts and exam levels in the TGT Level II.

Subject

Number of Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development and Pedagogy

22-25

Easy-Moderate

Languages

Hindi

10-12

Moderate

English

12-13

Easy

General Studies

Quantitative Aptitude

6-7

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

6-7

Moderate

Haryana G.K. and Awareness

7-8

Easy

Subject Specific as opted

47-48

Moderate

Total

110-130

Moderate

 

HTET Exam Pattern 2022 for Post-Graduate Teacher

  • There shall be only one paper. 
  • All questions will carry Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs).
  • Each question will carry one mark and no negative marking for the wrong answer.
  • The exam duration will be Two-and-a-half hours

Subject

Number of Questions

Maximum Marks

Child Development and Pedagogy

30

30

Languages

Hindi

15

15

English

15

15

General Studies

Quantitative Aptitude

10

10

Reasoning Ability

10

10

Haryana G.K. and Awareness

10

10

Subject Specific as opted

60

60

Total

150

150

HTET Exam Analysis of Level III (PGT) 2022- Overview

  • The HTET PGT Level III exam was easy to moderate level.
  • In Child Development & Pedagogy section, high number of questions were asked from topics like Growth & Development, Motivation, and Personality Measurement.
  • The Hindi & English Language section was easy level.
  • The Quantitative Aptitude section was moderate level. The questions were asked from topics like HCF, Algebra, Percentages, Time & Distance, Profit & Loss, Ratio & Proportion, Compound Interest, etc.

HTET PGT Level III Exam Analysis Overall Difficulty Level & Number of Good Attempts

The candidates who appeared for the HTET PGT Level III Exam have shared that the overall exam was easy to moderate level. Check out the following table to analyze the number of good attempts and exam levels in the PGT Level III exam.

Subject

Number of Good Attempts

Difficulty Level

Child Development and Pedagogy

24-25

Moderate

Languages

Hindi

8-9

Easy

English

8-9

Easy

General Studies

Quantitative Aptitude

6-7

Moderate

Reasoning Ability

7-8

Easy

Haryana G.K. and Awareness

5-6

Easy

Subject Specific as opted

36-40

Moderate

Total

94-104

Easy-Moderate

HTET Exam Expected Cut off Marks 2022

The candidates need to obtain the following HTET minimum qualifying marks as per their category in order to be declared passed.

Category

HTET minimum qualifying marks

All Categories except for Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged

60% (90 Marks)

Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged

55% (82 Marks)

Scheduled Castes and Differently abled/Physically Challenged of Other State

60% (90 Marks)

 

We hope this article on HTET Exam Analysis was helpful for our readers. Candidates who will secure the minimum qualifying marks in HTET will be declared passed and will be awarded the HTET qualifying certificate.

FAQ

Q1. What was the level of questions asked in the HTET PGT Exam 2022?

As per the HTET Exam Analysis, the questions asked in the TET exam were easy to moderate level.

Q2. What is the number of good attempts in HTET TGT 2022?

As per the HTET Exam Analysis, the number of good attempts is 110-130 questions.

Q3. What is the marking scheme for the HTET Exam 2022?

As per HTET Exam Pattern, each question will carry one mark and no negative marking will be applicable for the TET exam.
Jagran Play
खेलें हर किस्म के रोमांच से भरपूर गेम्स सिर्फ़ जागरण प्ले पर
अभी खेलें
Jagran PlayJagran PlayJagran PlayJagran Play