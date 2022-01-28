HTET Final Answer Key 2021-22 Out @ bseh.org.in: Get Direct Link to Download Answer Key of Dec Exam 2021

HTET Final Answer Key 2021-22 has been released by the Board of School Education Haryana or BSEH today. i.e. 28 January 2022 on official websites - bseh.org.in and haryanatet.in. Check HTET Answer Key 2021 download steps and latest updates here.

HTET Final Answer Key 2021-22: Board of School Education Haryana or BSEH has released the final Answer Key of HTET-Exam Dec.2021 on its website. All those who appeared in the HTET Exam Dec 2021 can download the final answer keys along with the results through the official website of HTET.

HTET Exam was conducted on 18 and 19 December 2021 at various exam centres. In which, around 1 lakh and 83 thousand candidates in the state of Haryana. As per the result, a total of 13.70 per cent of Level-1 (PRT) candidates, 04.30 per cent of Level-2 (TGT) and 14.52 per cent of Level-3 (PGT) candidates have passed in the exam. The link to the result is available on the official website. Candidates can download HTET Answer Key 2022 followed by the easy steps given below.

How to Download HTET Final Answer Key 2021-22?

Go to the official website of HTET.i.e.haryanatet.in. Click on the link that reads 'Final Answer Key of HTET-Exam Dec.2021' flashing on the homepage. It will redirect you to the new window. Click on HTET Level Wise Answer Key link. Download HTET Level Wise Answer Key and save it for future reference.

