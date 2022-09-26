IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Check Registration Date, Exam Details for Air Force 01/2023 Here

IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023: Indian Air Force (IAF) is going to recruit male and female aspirants for Agniveervayu for Intake 01/2023. Those who are interested in the Indian Air Force Agniveervayu 2023 are required to register themselves on the official website and then appear for the online exam. IAF will start the registration process in the first week of November 2022 on its website (agnipathvayu.cdac.in). Successful applicants will be called for the exam in the mid of January 2023.

More details regarding the Indian Air Force Agniveer Vayu Recruitment 2023 will be published in the notification. According to the official notice, ‘Registration for STAR 01/2023 for Agniveervayu Intake 01/2023 will open in first week of Nov 2022 for male and female candidates and on-line examination will be conducted in mid Jan 2023. For updates, you may follow our webportal https://agnipathvayu.cdac.in”

IAF Agniveervayu Dates

IAF Agniveervayu Notification Date October/November 2022 IAF Agniveervayu Registration Starting Date First Week of November 2022 IAF Agniveervayu Registration Last Date to be announced IAF Agniveervayu Exam Date January 2023

Eligibility Criteria for IAF Agniveervayu Recruitment 2023

Educational Qualification: Those who are Intermediate/10+2/ Equivalent examination passed from an Education Board with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English are eligible.

OR

Also, those who have two years of vocational course from Education Boards listed with minimum 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in the vocational course or in Intermediate/Matriculation if English is not a subject in Vocational Course are eligible.

OR

Those who have Three years of Diploma Course in Engineering (Mechanical/ Electrical/ Electronics/ Automobile/ Computer Science/ Instrumentation Technology/ Information Technology) from a Government recognized Polytechnic institute with 50% marks in aggregate and 50% marks in English in diploma course (or in Intermediate/Matriculation, if English is not a subject in Diploma Course)

Age Limit:

17.5 to 21 years

The candidates would be able to check the exact qualification and other eligibility criteria once the detailed notification is released. They are advised to keep an eye on this page for the latest updates.