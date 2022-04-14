IB ACIO Final Result 2021-22 OUT @mha.gov.in, Download Link Here

IB ACIO Final Result 2021-22 has been announced on mha.gov.in. Candidates can check a list of selected candidates here.

IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2021-22: Intelligence Bureau (IB) has released the final result for Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive i.e. ACIO-II/Exe on the official website. Candidates can download IB ACIO Final 2022 Results from the official website.i.e. mha.gov.in.

IB ACIO Final Result has been uploaded on the basis of combined performance in Tier 1 exam (Online/Computer Based Test) from Feb 18 to 20, 2021, Tier 2 (Subjective Type) held on 25 July 2021 & Tier 3 exam interviews conducted from 2 to 31 March for appointment to the post of ACIO/Exe in IB.

How to Download IB ACIO Final Result 2021-22?

Visit the official website of MHA.i.e. mha.gov.in. Click on the notification link that reads 'IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2022' flashing on homepage. A PDF will be opened. Check your roll number. Download IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2022 and save it for future reference.

Direct Link to Download IB ACIO Final Result 2021-22

This drive is being done to recruit 2000 vacancies of Assistant Central Intelligence Officer, Grade-II/ Executive i.e. ACIO-II/Exe. Candidates can directly download IB ACIO Tier 2 Result 2022 by clicking on the above link. The list of the result has been uploaded on 14 April 2022.

Candidates should note that if they are belonging to EWS, SC, ST category but figuring under Unreserved Category means that they have qualified on UR Standards, whereas candidates marked as P indicates that the candidature has been kept provisional for non submission of required information/documents at the time of document verification and interview.