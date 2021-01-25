IBPS Clerk Prelims Result 2020-21 Soon @ibps.nic.in: Check Result Updates Here

IBPS Clerk Result 2020 will be soon released by Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) on its official website ibps.in. Candidates can download the of online preliminary exam for the post of Clerk, once released, from its official website - ibps.in. Earlier, IBPS Clerk Result was scheduled to be released on 31 December 2020.

IBPS Clerk Exam Date 05, 12, 13 December 2020 IBPS Clerk Result Date Soon IBPS Clerk Mains Exam Date 24 January 2021 IBPS Clerk Mains Result Date to be released

IBPS Clerk 2020 Notification

Candidates would be able to download IBPS Clerk Result using their Registration Number and Date of Birth.

IBPS Clerk Mains Exam 2020-21



Candidates who would qualify in IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam will be required to appear for IBPS Mains Exam. IBPS Clerk Mains Admit Card for all the shortlisted candidates is scheduled to be released 12 January 2021. There will be 190 questions of 200 marks. The duration of IBBS RRB Mains Exam is 2 hours and 40 minutes

The candidates who qualify in the mains exam will be called for provisional allotment.

IBPS Clerk Result Calculation Method

IBPS Clerk Exam was conducted on 05, 12, 13 December 2020. The difficulty level of IBPS Clerk Prelims 2020 exam was of Easy to Moderate level.As per the reports, IBPS Clerk Result shall be calculated using normalization method in which corrected scores obtained by each candidate in different sessions is normalised.

IBPS Clerk Score Card

The score card for the prelims exam is expected in the month of January 2021. All candidates who appeared in the exam can download their IBPS Clerk Prelims Exam from the official website, once released.

IBPS Clerk Recruitment 2020 is being done to fill a total of 2557 vacancies are available at various bank such as Bank of India, Canara Bank, Indian Overseas Bank, UCO Bank, Central Bank of India, Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, Punjab & Sind Bank, and Bank of Maharashtra.