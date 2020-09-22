Download IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 @ibps.in, Check PO/MT Prelims Call Letter Link Here

IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has uploaded the admit card of online preliminary exam for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management (PO/MT). The candidates, who are going to appear in IBPS PO Exam 2020 on 03 October 2020 (Saturday), 10 October 2020 (Saturday) and 11 October 2020 (Sunday), can download IBPS PO Pre Admit Card from the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in.

IBPS PO Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can also download IBPS PO/MT Admit Card through the link using their login credentials till 11 October 2020.

IBPS PO Admit Card Download Link

The candidates should carry their admit card along with ID Proof in original and a photocopy at the exam centre. They should follow all the instructions in view COVID - 19 prevention such as wearing of mask and gloves, maintaining social distancing etc.

IBPS PO Pre Exam Pattern

IBPS PO will be conducted through online mode. There will be Objective type questions on:

Subject No. of Questions Maximum Marks Time Medium English Language 30 30 20 minutes English Quantitative Aptitude 35 35 20 minutes English and Hindi Reasoning Ability 35 35 20 minutes English and Hindi Total 100 questions 100 marks 1 hour

There will be negative marking of 1/4 of the marks for each wrong answer.

The candidates can practice the mock test through the link below:

IBPS PO Sample Paper

IBPS PO Selection Procedure

The candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam shall be called for IBPS PO Mains Exam. Those who qualify in the online Main examination will be called for an Interview of 100 marks, to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS.

How to Download IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 ?

Visit the IBPS official website - ibps.in Click on “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MT-X” Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth Click on ‘Login’ Button IBPS PO Call Letter will be displayed on your screen Take a print out IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card

Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) had invited online applications for the recruitment of 1417 Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee inn various government banks i.e. UCO Bank, Bank of India, Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sind Bank till 10 September 2020.

IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2020