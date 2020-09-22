Study at Home
Download IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 @ibps.in, Check PO/MT Prelims Call Letter Link Here

IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 has been released by Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) today i.e. on 22 September 2020. Check IBPS PO Admit Card Download Link Here

Sep 22, 2020 13:10 IST
IBPS PO Admit Card 2020
IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card 2020: Institute of Banking Personnel (IBPS) has uploaded the admit card of online preliminary exam for the post of Probationary Officer/ Management  (PO/MT). The candidates, who are going to appear in IBPS PO Exam 2020 on 03 October 2020 (Saturday), 10 October 2020 (Saturday) and 11 October 2020 (Sunday), can download IBPS PO Pre Admit Card from the official website of IBPS i.e. ibps.in.

IBPS PO Admit Card Link is also given below. The candidates can also download IBPS PO/MT Admit Card through the link using their login credentials till 11 October 2020.

IBPS PO Admit Card Download Link

The candidates should carry their admit card along with ID Proof in original and a photocopy at the exam centre. They should follow all the instructions in view COVID - 19 prevention such as wearing of mask and gloves, maintaining social distancing etc.

IBPS PO Pre Exam Pattern

IBPS PO will be conducted through online mode. There will be Objective type questions on:

 

Subject

No. of Questions

Maximum Marks

Time

Medium

English Language

30

30

20 minutes

English

Quantitative Aptitude

35

35

20 minutes

English and Hindi

Reasoning Ability

35

35

20 minutes

English and Hindi

Total

100 questions

100 marks

1 hour

 

There will be  negative marking of 1/4 of the marks for each wrong answer.

The candidates can practice the mock test through the link below:

IBPS PO Sample Paper

IBPS PO Selection Procedure

The candidates who would qualify in the prelims exam shall be called for IBPS PO Mains Exam. Those who qualify in the online Main examination will  be called for an Interview of 100 marks, to be conducted by the Participating Organisations and coordinated by the Nodal Bank in each State/ UT with the help of IBPS.

How to Download IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 ?

  1. Visit the IBPS official website - ibps.in
  2. Click on “Click here to Download Online Preliminary Exam Call Letter for CRP-PO/MT-X”
  3. Enter your Registration Number or Roll Number and Date of Birth
  4. Click on ‘Login’ Button
  5. IBPS PO Call Letter will be displayed on your screen
  6. Take a print out IBPS PO Prelims Admit Card

Institute of Personnel Selection (IBPS) had invited online applications for the recruitment of 1417 Probationary Officer/ Management Trainee inn various government banks i.e. UCO Bank, Bank of India,  Bank of Maharashtra and Punjab and Sind Bank till 10 September 2020.

IBPS PO Recruitment Notification 2020

FAQ

What is the exam pattern of PO ?

The exam will have 100 questions on English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning. Each question carries 1 marks and 1/4 mark will be deducted as a penalty for wrong answer

What should I carry with IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 ?

When is IBPS PO Exam 2020 ?

The exam is scheduled on 03, 10 and 11 October 2020 ?

How can I Download IBPS PO Admit Card 2020 ?

